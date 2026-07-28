The Biggest Reasons for Concern Heading Into Dolphins Camp

The Miami Dolphins are clearly entering a new era.

New general manager. New head coach. New quarterback.

The only way things could have changed more is if Stephen Ross sold the team — and even in that sense, he, in fact, sold 1% of the team this offseason.

That's all to say this is not your 2025 Dolphins organization from the bottom to the top. In sports, there is a word for that — rebuilding. But rebuilding rarely comes without growing pains.

While there are reasons for excitement, there are also several glaring concerns that could make 2026 a long season.

The Secondary Is a Looming Problem

This is the biggest concern on the roster.

On paper, Miami's secondary appears to be a snack opposing quarterbacks are likely to feast on all season. The Dolphins' secondary consists of some talented up-and-comers — Chris Johnson, Jason Marshall Jr., JuJu Brents and Dante Trader Jr. — but not much in the way of proven talent you can rely on to defend a Pro Bowl wideout on an island.

Recent seasons have become all too familiar. Injuries pile up, and suddenly the Dolphins are signing veteran cornerbacks off the street in the middle of the week just to field a secondary on Sunday. There is little reason to believe that cycle won't repeat itself if injuries strike again.

A Super Bowl roster is not built in one offseason, and it's clear the secondary could be a major focus in Year 2 of this rebuild.

The Schedule Is Brutal

The biggest concern heading into 2026 is who the Dolphins will play. Unfortunately, the schedule gods did them no favors in a season in which they could have used a break.

Based on 2025 opponents' winning percentage, the Dolphins schedule ranks second-toughest in the NFL. The schedule includes matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, not to mention two games against Buffalo and New England.

Starting with the Week 1 opener against the Las Vegas Raiders, it's likely the Dolphins will enter nearly every game as betting underdogs.

Even if Miami were returning an established playoff roster, this schedule would be a rough look. For a rebuilding team breaking in a new coaching staff and new quarterback, the challenge becomes even greater.

If the Dolphins can overcome this schedule with this roster, someone may need to make a movie about it.

Year 1 of Rebuilds Rarely Go As Planned

Perhaps the biggest challenge is simply patience, something a fan base that hasn't sniffed a playoff win in over two decades doesn't have a lot of left.

There almost certainly will be frustrating losses, uneven quarterback play and stretches where the offense looks like it's still finding its identity. That's normal for a rebuilding team, but it can be difficult for a fan base accustomed to playoff expectations.

The Dolphins may ultimately be better than their record suggests by season's end, but the standings may not reflect the progress happening behind the scenes.

If Hafley establishes a tougher culture, develops young talent and lays the foundation for future success, this season could still be viewed as a necessary step forward — even if the win total doesn't show it.