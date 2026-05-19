The Disappointing News Hafley Delivered Regarding Joint Practices

The Miami Dolphins will conduct joint practices with two of their three preseason opponents this summer, but what's more noteworthy is the preseason game that will not feature a joint practice.

That's because that one preseason game that will not feature a joint practice will be the one against the Atlanta Falcons, who all Dolphins fans should know now feature quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

This is what head coach Jeff Hafley revealed to the media Tuesday morning before his team took the field for their second OTA of the offseason.

And while some fans want to turn the page and move on from Tua, the fact remains he was the starting quarterback in Miami for five-plus seasons before he was benched and then released in the offseason despite the Dolphins having to eat $99 million of cap space over the next two years.

Tua's return to Miami would bring some excitement to the last week of the preseason, which quite frankly is the least interesting of the three because most of the starters won't play that game and a lot of the roster decisions already have been made.

Because it's the final game of the preseason, there's even a chance that Tua might not even play in that game at Hard Rock Stadium scheduled for Friday, August 28.

Tagovailoa might or might not be competing for the starting quarterback job in Atlanta with incumbent Michael Penix Jr., but the Falcons have two other quarterbacks on the roster in Trevor Siemian and rookie Jack Strand. It could be that the latter two split the snaps in that preseason finale.

WORKING AGAINST COMMANDERS, GIANTS

Hafley confirmed the previous report that Miami will work with the Washington Commanders before their meeting in the preseason opener on Friday, August 14 and added there also will be a joint practice with/against the New York Giants ahead of the teams' game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 22.

While Hafley didn't specifically indicate the number of practices with each team, it did sound as though it would be one each, and logic then suggests we're looking at Wednesday, August 12 for the practice against Washington and Wednesday, August 26 for the practice against the Giants.

The Dolphins had four joint practices last summer, two against the Detroit Lions ahead of the preseason game at Ford Field, and one each against the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.