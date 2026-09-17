The Dolphins Rookie Power Rankings After Week 1: Douglas, Rodriguez Shine

The Miami Dolphins entered the season with some hefty expectations for the league’s youngest roster, and their responsibilities were tossed to them right away

During their Week 1 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami started six rookies and used 10 overall who combined for 436 snaps, the most by any team in Week 1 since snap data began being tracked in 2006

There were impressive debuts, some expected rookie mistakes and a few players still waiting for their first real opportunity.

With actual regular season tape to evaluate, here’s our latest ranking of the Dolphins’ rookie class.

BUILDING BLOCKS

1. WR Caleb Douglas

Miami couldn’t have asked for much more from a rookie wide receiver in his NFL debut, especially a third-round pick.

The Texas Tech product caught five of seven targets for a game-high 94 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per reception.

His 25.9 percent target share led all rookie receivers in Week 1, while his five catches, 94 yards and 35 yards after the catch, also ranked first. It was the most receiving yards by a rookie in his debut since Puka Nacua had 119 in 2023.

At 6-4 and 208 pounds with solid route-running ability, Douglas pairs his skill set with polished coordination to become more than just a downfield target.

Between his ability to get open from different alignments, hang on to passes in traffic and contribute as a blocker in the run game, he showed the kind of well-rounded talent that could eventually make him a No. 1 receiver.

2. LB Jacob Rodriguez

Rodriguez looked like he belonged immediately, leading Miami with 14 tackles, including five solo stops, while being the only rookie to handle green-dot responsibilities in his NFL debut.

The former quarterback's instincts were apparent from the opening drive.

On one run, Rodriguez shifted to his left after recognizing a jet motion from Raiders receiver Tre Tucker. But once the ball was snapped and fullback Connor Heyward shot in the opposite direction as a lead blocker, Rodriguez immediately recognized the motion was a decoy, redirected and met Ashton Jeanty at the line.

Rodriguez was also targeted three times, allowing two receptions for just seven yards. His 83.8 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranked 10th among qualifying linebackers, while his overall grade ranked fifth at the position.

While Rodriguez still earned a solid grade, one mistake that didn’t show up in PFF’s coverage numbers came when he tripped over a lineman while trying to keep up with Jeanty on a wheel route, leading to a receiving touchdown.

Nobody’s perfect, especially in a first NFL game. But that mistake gives Douglas the slight edge in the imaginary rookie battle after one week.

EARLY CONTRIBUTORS

3. S Michael Taaffe

Taaffe spent the offseason steadily working his way up the depth chart, and the fifth-round pick rewarded Miami’s trust with one of the biggest plays of the season opener.

With Miami trailing 17-6 early in the third quarter, Taaffe intercepted Kirk Cousins on a deep pass intended for Jack Bech. The Dolphins turned the takeaway into their only touchdown drive of the game.

The interception was the splash play, but Taaffe's was also solid against the run, earning an above-average 68.9 PFF grade (20th out of 69 qualifying players) while tallying four tackles.

4. FB DJ Herman

Herman’s 46.4 PFF run-blocking grade will need to improve, but his first NFL game still showed why the Dolphins kept a converted linebacker who arrived at rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

There were occasions when Herman came in a little too hot and overshot his target, but those mistakes came with the same aggression that helped him win the job in the first place.

There were several instances where he delivered solid lead blocks in front of De’Von Achane, he just needs to throttle some of that aggression without losing what makes him effective

5. TE Will Kacmarek

The Dolphins drafted Kacmarek largely because of what he could provide as a blocker, and those traits showed up in his debut.

One of his better reps came on a wham block, when Kacmarek crashed inside and wiped out Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler to help create room for Achane off the left side.

His 57.6 PFF run-blocking grade shows there is still room to improve, but Kacmarek already looks like he could fill the blocking role Miami envisioned when it selected him in the third round.

ENCOURAGING, WITH WORK TO DO

6. G Kadyn Proctor

Proctor’s NFL debut had its share of teachable moments, but his physicality translated immediately while repeatedly finishing blocks by putting Raiders defenders on the ground while

Proctor finished as PFF’s third-highest-graded rookie guard in Week 1 and landed around the middle of the pack among qualifying guards overall.

The consistency still needs to come, but the early signs suggest the physical foundation is there.

7. CB Chris Johnson Jr.

Johnson was heavily involved in his first NFL game, playing every defensive snap and finishing second on Miami with 11 tackles, along with two passes defended and a tackle for loss.

Sometimes, however, it isn’t the best sign if a cornerback finishes with an unusually large amount of tackles,

Johnson was beaten by Jack Bech on Las Vegas’ opening touchdown, and Jeanty later crossed his face in coverage for another score.

While his willingness as a run defender is encouraging, Johnson was brought in to eventually become Miami’s No. 1 corner. Cleaning up those coverage lapses will be the next step.

8. WR Chris Bell

Bell’s evaluation is a little different from the other rookies in this group.

He’s still working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in college while continuing to get acclimated in a new offense.

Bell caught his only target for 25 yards against Las Vegas and also drew a one-on-one opportunity in the red zone that Malik Willis ultimately passed up.

For now, his progress is about continuing to get comfortable and putting more of the skill set he showed at Louisville on tape.

WAITING FOR A BIGGER ROLE

9. WR Kevin Coleman Jr.

Coleman was one of Miami’s more consistent receivers during training camp, but he didn’t earn enough offensive work in Week 1 to receive an honest evaluation.

In a young receiver room, expect Coleman’s opportunity to come sooner rather than later.

10. TE Justin Joly

Joly’s receiving ability made him an intriguing waiver claim after the Dolphins added him from Denver, but he’s still playing catch-up after arriving just before the regular season.

The former NC State tight end showed his ability to stretch the field during the preseason with Denver, including an 88-yard touchdown, but that skill set hasn't had much opportunity to surface in Miami yet.

With Kacmarek handling much of the blocking work and Greg Dulcich ahead of him as a receiving option, Joly may need some time before carving out a consistent role.

11. TE Seydou Traore

Traore dealt with injuries during the offseason and remains caught in a crowded tight end room. He did contribute on special teams against the Raiders.

12. G DJ Campbell

Campbell remains more of a developmental piece along Miami’s offensive line.

The sixth-round pick made the roster after spending most of the offseason behind the starters, but barring injuries ahead of him, this still looks like a season where most of his development will happen on the practice field.

That played out when he was made inactive against Las Vegas.

SIDELINED

13. EDGE/LB Trey Moore

Moore might be significantly higher on this list if he were healthy.

The fourth-round pick suffered an ankle injury during the preseason and began the regular season on injured reserve.

Miami designated Moore to return, so the evaluation will have to wait until he gets back on the field.

14. S Kyle Louis

Louis actually got his first taste of regular season action against Las Vegas, but a knee injury ended his debut after just three defensive snaps and he has since landed on injured reserve.

The Dolphins had been developing Louis for a hybrid role that took advantage of his coverage ability, and head coach Jeff Hafley said after Week 1 that his playing time was beginning to increase in the second half.