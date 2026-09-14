Five Plays That Defined the Dolphins' Week 1 Loss

The Miami Dolphins opened the 2026 season with a 27-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, coming up short despite a few chances to swing the game.

From a reversed fourth-down stop to missed opportunities on special teams, here are five plays that helped shape the loss.

THE FIVE DEFINING PLAYS

1. Fourth-down reversal keeps Las Vegas’ opening touchdown drive alive

On fourth-and-1 at the Miami 34 with 5:06 left in the first quarter, Miami appeared to have fullback Connor Heyward stopped short, with Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers clogging the interior while Jacob Rodriguez came over the top to finish the play, with help from Willie Gay Jr. and Zayne Anderson.

The ruling was overturned after a review, giving Las Vegas a first down and extending what became a 16-play, 93-yard drive that lasted 8:58.

Instead of Miami taking possession in a scoreless game, the Raiders stayed on the field and eventually took a 7-0 lead when Kirk Cousins connected with Jack Bech, who beat rookie Chris Johnson Jr. on a crossing route for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter.

2. Ashton Jeanty’s first receiving touchdown extends Vegas before half

After Miami finally got on board with a field goal, Las Vegas quickly responded and put the Dolphins back in a two-score deficit.

With 1:12 remaining in the second quarter, Cousins found Ashton Jeanty over the middle for a 13-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders a 17-3 lead.

Miami managed to answer with a field goal before halftime, but Jeanty’s touchdown forced the Dolphins to spend the second half playing from behind.

3. Michael Taaffe’s interception gives Miami life

With Miami trailing 17-6 just 26 seconds into the third quarter, Michael Taaffe intercepted Cousins on a deep pass intended for Bech at the Miami 46 and was stopped at the Dolphins’ 48.

Miami capitalized immediately. With 14:29 remaining, Chris Bell hauled in a 25-yard pass before Malik Willis’ 13-yard completion to Caleb Douglas at 13:54, initially ruled incomplete, was overturned after a Dolphins challenge.

Willis finished the drive himself with a 14-yard touchdown run with 12:44 left in the third, cutting the Raiders’ lead to 17-13 and bringing Miami within four points.

3. Dylan Laube’s 50-yard return wipes away Miami’s momentum

Miami’s momentum lasted all of one play.

Immediately after Willis’ touchdown with 12:44 remaining in the third quarter, Dylan Laube returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to midfield, giving Las Vegas favorable field position.

Five plays later, Cousins found Jeanty for a 13-yard touchdown with 9:58 remaining in the quarter, pushing the Raiders’ lead back to 24-13.

4. Riley Patterson misses chance to cut into deficit

Jaylen Wright gave Miami another opportunity with a 79-yard kickoff return with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter, taking the ball to the Raiders’ 18 and putting the Dolphins in position to make it a one-score game.

Instead, the possession went backward. Willis was sacked for a 10-yard loss on third-and-5 with 54 seconds remaining, before Riley Patterson missed the ensuing 41-yard field-goal attempt wide left with 11 seconds left in the quarter, leaving Miami empty-handed despite starting deep in Las Vegas territory.

That timing makes all four sequences much easier to follow without making it feel like play-by-play overload.

5. Nakobe Dean’s third-down sack kills Miami’s best scoring chance

Jaylen Wright gave Miami another opportunity with a 79-yard kickoff return with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter, taking the ball to the Raiders’ 18 and putting the Dolphins in position to make it a one-score game.

Instead, the possession went backward, when Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean knocked Miami back to the 23 after sacking Willis for a 10-yard loss on third-and-5 with 54 seconds remaining.

Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson missed the ensuing 41-yard field-goal attempt wide left with 11 seconds left in the quarter, leaving Miami empty-handed despite starting deep in Las Vegas territory.