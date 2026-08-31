The Five Dolphins Players Waived Most Likely To Be Claimed

The Miami Dolphins finalized their initial 53-man roster Sunday by, among other things, waiving 13 players. They joined the 12 players waived Saturday to give Miami a total of (quick math) 25 players subject to waiver claims before 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

Any player who clears waivers will be eligible to sign with any team, either for the 53-man roster or the practice squad, and some of those players figure to be back with Miami.

Those 25 players are (in alphabetical order):

CB Alex Austin

T Gottlieb Ayedze

CB Miles Battle

RB Coleman Bennett

S Major Burns

T Kevin Cline

EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles

TE Ethan Conner

LB Stephen Dix

RB Donovan Edwards

TE Jeremiah Franklin

QB Mark Gronowski

RB Jarquez Hunter

DT Alex Huntley

WR Donaven McCulley

EDGE Rodney McGraw

CB Jai'Onte' McMillan

QB Cam Miller

DB Louis Moore

DT Fatorma Mulbah

DT Cam Rice

LB Cam Riley

LB Jaheim Thomas

RB Carlos Washington Jr.

WR Theo Wease Jr.

But which players are most likely to get claimed?

We rank our top five here.

THE TOP FIVE DOLPHINS WEEKEND CUTS TO BE CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS

RB JARQUEZ HUNTER

This was the player the Dolphins obtained in the trade with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. He's a year removed from being a fourth-round pick out of Auburn and does have some running ability. It actually was a bit surprising that the Dolphins decided to expose him to waivers.

DT FATORMA MULBAH

Mulbah, who spent time with the Jets in 2025, has some movement ability in the middle of the defensive line and those kind of players are valuable. And if it hadn't been for the emergence of Keith Cooper Jr., Mulbah very well might have made the Dolphins' initial 53-man roster.

CB MILES BATTLE

Battle, who has six regular season games of NFL experience, is a long cornerback who showed a knack for making plays this summer. The latest example came in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons when he came up with a fourth-quarter interception.

WR DONAVEN McCULLEY

Yeah, maybe it doesn't say much for McCulley that the Dolphins kept an eye-opening seven wide receivers on their initial 53 and McCulley wasn't one of them, but it doesn't change the fact that McCulley is a big wide receiver who showed good pass-catching ability in camp.

S MAJOR BURNS

We had Burns on our final 53-man roster projection, and there clearly is something to work with there with the former LSU DB. He led the UFL in interceptions and got better as training camp went along.