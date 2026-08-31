The Five Dolphins Players Waived Most Likely To Be Claimed
In this story:
The Miami Dolphins finalized their initial 53-man roster Sunday by, among other things, waiving 13 players. They joined the 12 players waived Saturday to give Miami a total of (quick math) 25 players subject to waiver claims before 1 p.m. ET on Monday.
Any player who clears waivers will be eligible to sign with any team, either for the 53-man roster or the practice squad, and some of those players figure to be back with Miami.
Those 25 players are (in alphabetical order):
CB Alex Austin
T Gottlieb Ayedze
CB Miles Battle
RB Coleman Bennett
S Major Burns
T Kevin Cline
EDGE Seth Coleman-Lyles
TE Ethan Conner
LB Stephen Dix
RB Donovan Edwards
TE Jeremiah Franklin
QB Mark Gronowski
RB Jarquez Hunter
DT Alex Huntley
WR Donaven McCulley
EDGE Rodney McGraw
CB Jai'Onte' McMillan
QB Cam Miller
DB Louis Moore
DT Fatorma Mulbah
DT Cam Rice
LB Cam Riley
LB Jaheim Thomas
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
WR Theo Wease Jr.
But which players are most likely to get claimed?
We rank our top five here.
THE TOP FIVE DOLPHINS WEEKEND CUTS TO BE CLAIMED OFF WAIVERS
RB JARQUEZ HUNTER
This was the player the Dolphins obtained in the trade with the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. He's a year removed from being a fourth-round pick out of Auburn and does have some running ability. It actually was a bit surprising that the Dolphins decided to expose him to waivers.
DT FATORMA MULBAH
Mulbah, who spent time with the Jets in 2025, has some movement ability in the middle of the defensive line and those kind of players are valuable. And if it hadn't been for the emergence of Keith Cooper Jr., Mulbah very well might have made the Dolphins' initial 53-man roster.
CB MILES BATTLE
Battle, who has six regular season games of NFL experience, is a long cornerback who showed a knack for making plays this summer. The latest example came in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons when he came up with a fourth-quarter interception.
WR DONAVEN McCULLEY
Yeah, maybe it doesn't say much for McCulley that the Dolphins kept an eye-opening seven wide receivers on their initial 53 and McCulley wasn't one of them, but it doesn't change the fact that McCulley is a big wide receiver who showed good pass-catching ability in camp.
S MAJOR BURNS
We had Burns on our final 53-man roster projection, and there clearly is something to work with there with the former LSU DB. He led the UFL in interceptions and got better as training camp went along.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL