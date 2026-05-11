The Interesting Twist Involving the Latest Roster Addition

The Miami Dolphins ended up signing one of the players who attended their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, showing an experiment that really worked out well.

Filling the one available roster spot was DJ Herman, who was a linebacker at San Diego State but who the Dolphins listed as a fullback in the press release announcing his signing.

Herman was one of 10 tryout players at the minicamp last week, all of them rookies.

His addition will give Miami a total of 25 rookies — the 13 selections in the 2026 NFL draft, 11 others signed as undrafted free agents the day the rookie minicamp began, and now Herman.

Herman is the only player who will be listed on the roster as a fullback.

The Dolphins are carrying 91 players on their offseason roster because of the roster exemption they have for tight end Seydou Traore, the rookie fifth-round pick from Mississippi State, for being part of the International Player Pathway Program.

HERMAN'S BACKGROUND

Herman, interestingly, was among at least two tryout players at the minicamp working at fullback after playing a different position in college, the other being former UAB running back Isaiah Jacobs, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers standout Josh Jacobs.

A 6-1, 235-pound linebacker at San Diego State, Herman started only two games in four college season but played a big role on special teams.

During his time at SDSU, Herman totaled 56 tackles, including one for loss, and two passes defensed.

Herman's ticket to making the 53-man roster likely will come on special teams, though he has to be considered a long shot after going undrafted and then not part of a UDFA class.

THE DOLPHINS AND THE FULLBACK POSITION

The Dolphins were without a true fullback on the roster since they released Alec Ingold in the offseason (he ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Chargers). It should be noted that Ingold because his collegiate career at Wisconsin as a linebacker, making the same transition Herman is making right now.

The two also have similar dimensions, with Ingold listed at 6-1, 232.

Even though Bobby Slowik is taking over as offensive coordinator after working under Mike McDaniel last season, there's no guarantee the Dolphins will be carrying a fullback on their 53-man roster in 2026.

The Dolphins selected blocking specialist Will Kacmarek in the third round of the 2026 draft, and his addition could mean a lot of two-tight end looks on offense. Kacmarek also figures to line up in the backfield as an H-back on occasion.

The addition of Herman just gives the Dolphins one more option, though he will have to impress very quickly to stick around.