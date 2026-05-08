First Impressions: Wrapping Up Day One of the Rookie Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins opened their 2026 rookie minicamp Friday with 41 players on hand, including all 13 selections from the recent NFL draft.

The group also included the 11 undrafted rookie free agents the team announced Friday morning, along with seven veteran players and 10 more on a tryout basis.

Veteran players can participate in the rookie minicamp provided they have not accrued a full season of NFL service, and those seven on hand Friday were quarterback Cam Miller, running back Donovan Edwards, wide receiver A.J. Henning, offensive lineman Josh Priebe, defensive linemen Alex Huntley and Keith Cooper Jr., and edge Seth Coleman.

The 10 tryout players all were rookies and the group was highlighted by former Boston College (under Jeff Hafley) and Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos getting a look at wide receiver and running back Isaiah Jacobs, the younger brother of Green Bay Packers standout Josh Jacobs.

The other tryout players were WR Romello Brinson, guard Walker Parks, linebacker DJ Herman, edge Jordan Lawson, cornerback Marques Buford Jr., and three tight ends, Reed Breckheimer, Sage Ennis and Justin Holmes.

THE USUAL GOAL

While there is work done on the field, the rookie minicamp as always was more about an orientation into NFL life for the newcomers, including meetings and stretching.

The rookie minicamp also is when players get assigned their jersey numbers, with first-round pick Kadyn Proctor and second-round choice Jacob Rodriguez both able to get their college numbers of 74 and 10, respectively.

Most of the draft picks got their first taste of NFL media coverage with interviews after the brief practice concluded.

Miami Dolphins fifth-round pick Michael Taaffe talks to the media after the first day of rookie minicamp | Alain Poupart - Miami Dolphins On S

The portion of practice open to the media consisted of a stretching period that lasted longer than anytime in recent memory, followed by position drills.

WHAT STOOD OUT

Because of the limited viewing time and the nature of what the media was able to observe, it's difficult to come away with many observations.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of this practice was the presence of third-round pick Chris Bell, who is working his way back from a torn ACL he sustained in November.

Bell took part in stretching, but then worked on the side with a trainer while the wide receivers were running routes.

Sixth-round guard DJ Campbell looked impressive physically at first glance, and third-round pick Will Kacmarek certainly looks the part of a blocking specialist.

And not that it really matters in the grand scheme of things, but Taaffe looks like he could be still in high school.

Rookie free agent Mason Rieger (pronounced RYE-gur), on the flip side. looks like a grizzled veteran and was asked if he'd ever been told he looks like John Cena.

Miami Dolphins free agent edge defender Mason Rieger was asked whether he's been told he looks like John Cena. | Alain Poupart - Miami Dolphins On S

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Dolphins are scheduled for a second day of rookie minicamp Saturday, though that one will be closed to the media.

The Dolphins currently have 90 players on the roster, which gives them room to add one more because of the roster exemption they have for rookie fifth-round pick Seydou Traore, and the six tryout players will be hoping they did enough these two days to earn a contract offer.

The rookies then will be joining the Dolphins veterans next week for the third and final week of Phase Two of the offseason program, with Phase Three and OTAs scheduled to start Monday, May 18.

During the four weeks of Phase Three will be the mandatory minicamp from June 2-4.