Three Bold Predictions for the Miami Dolphins for Week 2

After their Week loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the few teams believed to be on a similar level entering the season, the Miami Dolphins will face an even greater challenge Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco opened its season with a convincing 27-7 win against the Los Angeles Rams, who entered the year as one of the NFL’s leading Super Bowl contenders.

With the Dolphins facing a much tougher test in Week 2, here are three bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup.

1. De'Von Achane finishes with 125+ scrimmage yards

Against Las Vegas, Achane finished with his lowest scrimmage total since last October after totaling just 66 scrimmage yards while rushing for 36 yards on 11 carries and adding 30 yards on four receptions.

Miami moved away from the run after falling behind against the Raiders, but abandoning it could be even more difficult this week. San Francisco held Matthew Stafford to 155 passing yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Week 1. While they failed to record a sack, the 49ers hit Stafford eight times and generated pressure on roughly 40 percent of his dropbacks.

That makes Achane Miami’s most viable option. With his big-play ability, increasing his touches only increases the potential for chunk plays. Before Miami fell behind last week, Bobby Slowik showed some creative ways to get Achane into space, using motion and split-back looks to isolate him on the short side of the field. On consecutive first-quarter plays, Miami created one-on-one opportunities for Achane through a tunnel screen and a switch concept.

2. Another Dolphins rookie records an interception

Miami's rookie defenders wasted little time making an impact in Week 1, with Michael Taaffe recording an interception and Jacob Rodriguez finishing with 14 tackles, the third-most in the NFL.

Kyle Shanahan's offense relies heavily on the short and intermediate passing game, with quarterback Brock Purdy completing 25 of 34 passes but averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt.

That could create opportunities for rookies like Rodriguez, Taaffe and Chris Johnson Jr. if Miami can disguise its coverages and get defenders into Purdy's throwing windows. Besides his tackling production, Rodriguez earned an 81.0 coverage grade against Las Vegas. He could be especially important against a San Francisco offense that uses George Kittle and its other underneath options to attack the middle of the field.

3. The Dolphins produce three completions of 30+ yards

San Francisco made life difficult for Matthew Stafford downfield in Week 1, holding him to just three completions on 10 attempts beyond 10 yards.

Miami, however, already showed a willingness to attack vertically in Malik Willis' first start. The Dolphins produced 30-yard completions to Caleb Douglas and Malik Washington against Las Vegas, while rookie Chris Bell added a 28-yard reception.

Some of that can be attributed to Miami playing from behind, but having three different receivers produce chunk plays showed the offense is capable of having explosive moments. Against a San Francisco defense that limited Stafford to 155 passing yards, Miami will find a way to create at least three gains of 30 yards through the air.