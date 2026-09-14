What the Week 1 Film Told Us About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins suffered a 27-13 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener. This means it’s time to take a look at the film, so let’s see what went wrong, as well as some reasons for optimism.

AFTER FURTHER REVIEW ...

Run Defense Struggles

The Raiders’ rushing attack controlled the pace of the game. Early on, they were able to attack downhill and take advantage of Miami’s lack of gap control.

Ashton Jeanty’s first carry is a prime example of this. With Zeek Biggers shifting inside late, he and Jordan Phillips get tangled up, which widens a crease for Jeanty. He’s able to attack it, and Jacob Rodriguez can’t get off the block from left guard Spencer Burford, resulting in an 11-yard gain.

As Miami’s interior began to jell, however, it was their secondary giving up big plays. According to NFL NextGenStats, Las Vegas averaged 5 yards per carry on runs outside the tackles, including two runs of 10 or more yards.

On a second-quarter run, Zach Sieler gets a quick win, and Robert Beal Jr. holds on for long enough to force Mike Washington outside. JuJu Brents, tasked with protecting the sideline, crashes down and loses Washington in the scrum, turning this into an explosive play.

It’s worth noting that this improved as the game went on. Las Vegas’ last 13 runs (excluding kneel-downs) netted them only 17 yards. They’ll hope to build on their second half in the weeks to come.

A Promising Rookie

As the defense began to click, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez showcased the reasons Miami selected him in the second round of the 2026 draft.

Rodriguez finished with 14 tackles (second in week 1 pending Monday Night Football) and played a pivotal role in one of the team’s two interceptions.

On a screen to Ashton Jeanty, Rodriguez triggered as soon as the ball was thrown, side-stepping Spencer Burford and making a clean tackle on the elusive Jeanty, who otherwise forced four missed tackles per PFF.



The aforementioned interception by fellow rookie Michael Taaffe highlighted Rodriguez’s zone instincts. Tasked with defending the middle of the field, he feels out the route by Jack Bech, even after it leaves his vision. In doing so, he not only delivers the route to Taaffe, but disrupts Bech’s attempt to cut behind him.

As with the rest of the defense, it took Rodriguez some time to settle in, but when he did, he looked very similar to the star he was at Texas Tech.

Timely Miscues Up Front

Following the game, Malik Willis took responsibility for the five sacks Miami allowed, and while he certainly bears some of the blame, inopportune moments in the run and pass game littered the film.

Per NextGenStats, Miami had a 22% stuffed run rate, which is right near the first-place mark of Week 1 (Houston Texans at 25%).

One run-stuff occurred on Miami’s first scoring drive. On third down-and-1, the Dolphins bring in Caedan Wallace as a sixth offensive lineman for an inside run. On this play, Nakobe Dean flies in unblocked, and Will Kacmarek attacks Quay Walker’s outside shoulder, allowing the pair of linebackers to stuff De’Von Achane in the backfield.

On a third down in the fourth quarter, Miami lined up with De’Von Achane as a pass protector. The 5-9, 195-pound back has historically been below average at this, and it went about as well as you would expect. Achane locks onto Quay Walker and misses the looping Kwity Paye running by him.

Maxx Crosby, lined up on Miami’s right side, wins easily against Austin Jackson, and he and Paye combine for a quick sack.

As I stated earlier, Malik Willis wasn’t blameless. The tape showed indecision, and the fact of the matter is that a key benefit of a mobile quarterback is supposed to be sack evasion. Willis took five of them, with multiple being brought upon by himself.

Other Notes

Miami’s rookies were in key roles, and the results were mixed. Aside from the aforementioned Rodriguez, Chris Johnson had a few nice reps, but under a microscope, often isolated in man coverage with no help. He gave up touchdowns to Ashton Jeanty and Jack Bech in that exact situation.

Kadyn Proctor lost badly on an inside run but looked solid otherwise. Michael Taaffe was similar, overrunning a play here and there but highlighting overall strong safety performance opposite Zayne Anderson and Dante Trader Jr.