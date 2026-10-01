Time to Prove the Dolphins Made the Wright Call

The Miami Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright precisely for this moment.

Now in his third season in the NFL, the running back has the perfect opportunity to show the Dolphins they made the right call (or Wright call). It's probably not overly dramatic to suggest it's not only the perfect opportunity but maybe his last.

We have seen flashes from Wright since he arrived as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, both as a running back and most recently as a kickoff return with his 79-yard play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener.

We just haven't seen enough.

But a lack of steady work certainly could help explain that in part. That excuse (or reason) is gone.

With De'Von Achane out for the season because of his torn ACL, the Dolphins will be turning to Wright, Ollie Gordon II and possibly one of their two practice squad running backs (Carlos Washington Jr. and/or Jarquez Hunter) to carry the running game.

And Wright should be front and center.

WHY WRIGHT SHOULD BE LEAD BACK NOW

It was Gordon who got the work against the Kansas City Chiefs after Achane was injured on the Dolphins' fifth offensive play, but that was because Wright was inactive with stinger/foot issues.

But it's Wright who's listed first on the depth chart at running back now, and it's Wright who has the bigger upside as an NFL running back.

While Gordon won the Doak Walker Award in 2024 while at Oklahoma State, he was viewed as a marginal NFL prospect coming into the 2025 draft.

Gordon was projected as a fifth-round pick by NFL.com prior to his draft, while Wright was projected as a third-round selection before his.

The Dolphins wound up getting both a round later than their projection, and they even moved up to get Wright when they sent the Philadelphia Eagles a 2025 third-round pick for that 2024 fourth-round selection.

That 2025 third-round pick became the 79th overall and it was used by the Houston Texans on wide receiver Jaylin Noel after the pick went from Miami to Philly to Washington and finally to Houston in a trade involving former Dophins tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Wright has averaged 20..3 rushing yards in his 27 games with the Dolphins with a modest 3.9 average per attempt.

But again there have been glimpses.

There was a strong performance against the New England Patriots during his rookie season of 2024 when he rushed for 86 yards in a 15-10 victory quarterbacked by Tyler Huntley, and then there was his first and only 100-yard outing in the 34-10 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium last year when he got a career-high 24 carries.

With the Dolphins playing with a big lead all game, Wright became the workhorse in the second half when he gained 71 yards on 14 carries.

Wright and Gordon are back as the backups behind Achane for a second consecutive season, and this absolutely will be an audition for them to keep that role beyond 2026.

That's particularly true for Wright given that he's in his third year.

This is his big moment.

Can he get it Wright?