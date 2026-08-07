Training Camp Practice 8 Observations: Another Tough Day on Offense

The Miami Dolphins were back in pads Friday with a more intense practice.

The Dolphins moved inside for a 20-minute stretch after lightning arrived in the area around the Baptist Health Training Complex. By the time the Dolphins returned outside, all the fans who had shown to watch practice, as well as a group of team employees, were gone.

Tackle Austin Jackson returned to practice after missing the previous two sessions, plus most of the one before that. Jackson was a full participant.

The list of missing players on this day included safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., guard Jamaree Salyer, Dante Trader Jr. and wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., and new addition Omar Brown.

Tight end Greg Dulcich again wore a red jersey and did not take part in the team periods.

New tight end Jeremiah Franklin, who the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the New England Patriots, made his Miami practice debut, though he didn't take part in team periods.

This was a rough practice for the offense, with the defense coming up with four interceptions, including two by Miles Battle and one each by Louis Moore and Jackson Woodard.

Battle was the standout of practice, but on the flip side it was a particularly rough practice for wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

This practice came in at about 2 hours.

THE WILLIS WATCH

While the offense struggled, Malik Willis had his best practice of the week.

He threw the ball well, highlighted by a long completion to Caleb Douglas and a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Will Kacmarek.

This would be a stock up day if we go by those measures.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- Because pads were back on, the one-on-ones resumed, and as always we focused on the matchups between offensive and defensive lines because the receivers vs. DBs favors the offenisve players too much.

-- Among those stood out in the one-on-ones were first-round pick Kadyn Proctor, center Aaron Brewer stonewalling Jordan Phillips and former Green Bay defensive lineman James Ester getting the job done in this drill at guard.

-- On the flip side, tackle Charlie Heck again struggled.

-- On the first play of 11-on-11s, guard Jonah Savaiinaea's block on Zach Sieler opened up a nice hole for De'Von Achane.

-- Two plays later, Sieler got to Willis for what would have been a sack (looked like he beat Patrick Paul). Willis continued the play and it ended with a nice high catch by Jalen Tolbert.

-- Willis then threw a long pass to Caleb Douglas down the right sideline after he beat Jason Marshall Jr.

-- Linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. came up with a quick tackle after a Quinn Ewers screen to fullback D.J. Herman. Harrison has been very noticeable all camp.

-- Robert Beal Jr. came in from the back side for a run stop against Ollie Gordon II.

-- Alex Austin had great coverage downfield against Tutu Atwell, though it was pretty handsy.

-- Ester continued his good work in 11-on-11s with a clearing block against Max Llewellyn to free Carlos Washington Jr. on a run.

-- Herman got open downfield over the middle, but Cam Miller overshot him.

-- Paul false-started on a later second-down play.

-- Sieler blew up a running play by crashing through the line.

-- Douglas made a nice low catch on a Willis pass he threw after Josh Uche got next to him after getting past Jonah Savaiinaea.

-- Beal popped Jaylen Wright at the line on a running play, though Wright ran through the contact.

-- Safety Louis Moore had good coverage and a pbu against Tutu Atwell after Ewers rolled out to his right.

-- Miles Battle had an interception against Ewers after his high pass went off the hands of Terrace Marshall Jr. Would have been a tough catch, but it was makable.

-- Gronowski showed nice running ability on a keeper.

-- Gronowski then threw behind Tahj Washington over the middle and he couldn't make what would have been a difficult catch.

-- Willis had a nifty touch pass off schedule to tight end Cole Turner near the sideilne.

-- Uche beat Patrick Paul to apply pressure on Willis, and Jason Marshall Jr. dropped a low throw.

-- Willis had a good completion to Douglas near the sideline after stepping up in the pocket to avoid Chop Robinson after he got around Jackson. Jackson did stonewall Robinson on the previous play.

-- Battle got another interception, this one against Ewers after he stole the ball from Atwell on a bomb that Ewers threw late and a bit too short. Bad play all around by the offense.

-- Ewers then overthrew Wease over the middle.

-- David Ojabo led the rush in getting to Ewers to stop the next pass play.

-- Linebacker Jackson Woodard had a pick-six against Gronowski when he stepped in front of a pass intended for Seydou Traore.

-- On the next play, Major Burns intercepted Gronowski after his underthrown pass bounced off the back of Ethan Bonner as he attempted to catch up to Atwell.

-- Jordyn Brooks did a great job of attacking and stopping an Achane run on the first play of a red zone session.

-- Achane caught a short pass from Willis while on the ground after he slipped.

-- Willis threw a touchdown pass to rookie tight end Will Kacmarek, who found himself wide open in the end zone after a clear busted coverage.

-- Louis Moore got into the backfield to meet running back Jaylen Wright --for a loss.

-- Harrison batted down a pass from Ewers after a naked bootleg.

-- Ewers threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Henning on a first-and-goal.

-- Zeek Biggers got a sack after going through straight up the middle.

-- Matthew Butler and Clelin Ferrell both got to Ewers for a sack.