Training Camp Practice 6 Observations: Defense Turns Up the Heat

The Miami Dolphins concluded their second block of training camp practices Tuesday.

For a third consecutive day, tight end Greg Dulcich and guard Jamaree Salyer were missing from practice, and they were joined on the sidelines on this day by tackle Austin Jackson and safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. — along with defensive tackle Rene Konga, who head coach Jeff Hafley said before practice would be out for the season.

The first competitive period again featured one-on-ones, and it should be noted that Patrick Paul didn't take a rep — perhaps because his one-on-one pass-blocking ability already is well established (half-joking).

Rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor again did very well in his reps, as did tackle Marques Cox. On their first rep against each other, Chop Robinson easily got around Charlie Heck, a good sign for Robinson but not a good one for Heck or the right tackle situation.

In the battle between offensive line and defensive line, what stood out was Kadyn Proctor standing up Zach Sieler, Jonah Savaiinaea holding his own, and Josh Uche winning two of his three reps.

In the receivers vs. DBs matchups, what was notable was a great throw by Malik Willis for a complete against tight coverage, but then missing A.J. Henning after he easily beat rookie Chris Johnson.

After the offense had the upper hand in practice Sunday, this looked like a second consecutive win for the defense, which got. consistent pressure on the four quarterbacks.

Tight end Ben Sims left practice early accompanied by a trainer. Wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. and safety Dante Trader Jr. didn't take part in 11-on-11 sessions.

This practice came in at just over 2 hours.

THE WILLIS WATCH

After a very good outing Monday, things were a lot rougher for Willis on this day, though again pressure was part of the equation.

There really wasn't one throw that really stood out on this day. His one interception wasn't a pretty throw because he went into traffic.

None of the other three QBs really stood out, and Quinn Ewers also had a pretty ugly interception.

OTHER PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- On the first play of team work, tight end Will Kacmarek had a nice block to spring De'Von Achane on a run, but then he held Josh Uche while pass-protecting on the next snap.

-- Zeek Biggers put a shoulder into Seydou Traore after he caught a short pass from Quinn Ewers.

-- Rookie linebacker Kyle Louis threw Tahj Washington to the ground after he caught a pass from Cam Miller.

-- Cameron Goode had a good pressure against Miller.

-- Zayne Anderson dropped an interception on an overthrow over the middle by Willis where Zach Sieler got pressure after beating Proctor.

-- Wilils came back with a nice throw to De'Von Achane in the middle.

-- Trey Moore came up with an impressive play against the run when he sealed the edge against Carlos Washington Jr.

-- Cornerback Alex Austin intercepted Ewers on an overthrow over the middle intended for Jalen Tolbert.

-- Tight end Cole Turner made an acrobatic diving catch over the middle on a pass from Willis.

-- Tyrel Dodson met Jaylen Wright at the line on a running play.

-- Ewers made a nice throw on the move to hit Tolbert running across the middle.

-- Mark Gronowski tried to hit Donaven McCulley on a long pass into the end zone, but he couldn't make the catch with tight coverage by A.J. Green III.

-- Dodson had great coverage deep down the sideilne agaisnt Achane to force an incompletion by Willis.

-- Linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. covered Turner like a blanket down the middle on an incompletion by Ewers.

-- Omar Brown held up coming over to the sideline on a completion from Ewers to McCulley to avoid a big collision. Not exactly sure how that would have played out in a game, but probably not well for McCulley.

-- On the first play of a red zone session, Zayne Anderson picked off Willis in the end zone when he threw into traffic. Willis looked to his left near the sideline for a tight end first but the player (Cole Turner maybe) was covered.

-- Willis came back with a touchdown pass to Achane on a deep slant, but after Josh Uche pushed Heck right back into him before the throw.

-- On the next play, Sieler bull-rushed Jonah Savaiinaea until he got close to Willis and then stopped rushing (because this is practice).

-- Anderson came up to meet Jaylen Wright in the open after a pitch and lowered his head to deliver a blow (he didn't wrap up because, again, practice).

-- Theo Wease Jr. made a nice jumping catch in the back of the end zone for a short touchdown from Ewers (unless he landed on the back line).

-- McCulley dropped a slant from Miller that was right in his hands.

-- Wease had another catch in the back of the end zone, again awfully close to the end line.

-- Kacmarek was flagged for holding Chop Robinson, who keeps giving everybody on the Miami offense fits with his pass rushing.

-- Josh Uche sacked Willis on the next play after getting past Paul.

-- On a third-and-goal from the 3, Ollie Gordon II had an opening up the middle and was met by Anderson at the goal line, but powered through.

-- Cameron Goode, who's had a very good camp, forced an incompletion when he chased Quinn Ewers out of the pocket.

-- Rookie safety Louis Moore got a great jump on a pass to break up a Ewers pass intended for Malik Washington.