What National Draft Analysts Had to Say About the Proctor Pick

Top NFL draft analysts are split about the Miami Dolphins’ decision to select Kadyn Proctor with the first draft pick of the Jon-Eric Sullivan era.

The Dolphins prioritized the trenches by taking Proctor, a multi-year starter at left tackle from Alabama, with the 12th overall pick after moving down one spot in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

“They talked about wanting to build through the trenches with this new regime, Jon-Eric Sullivan coming in here and making a statement by taking the big man out of Alabama,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said. “He is massive. He was a little out of shape at the beginning of the season. He got himself into shape as the season wore on, and really played well down the stretch. He's maintained that he had a very good process working through the spring. And when this guy is dialed in and ready to go, he is impressive.”

Proctor, 6-6 and 352 pounds, appeared in 15 games for the Crimson Tide. He was named first-team All-SEC and a consensus All-American.

“You talk about anchor versus power, that 350-plus pounds, you're gonna have a hard time getting through those pads,” Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt said. “You want somebody who can move people in the run game. Some teams view them as a guard for this reason, because he can displace people in that run game.

“I always look at these new regimes. Their first pick is a statement pick. They want to be big, and they want to be physical in Miami.”

Is Proctor a Guard or Tackle?

While Proctor was primarily a left tackle throughout his college career, the Dolphins have Patrick Paul anchoring the left side entering his third season.

“Proctor finds his landing spot in Miami, where a new front office has clearly prioritized the offensive line for their long rebuild,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “The left tackle spot for Miami is well secured with the ascendant Patrick Paul, but right tackle Austin Jackson has only one year left on his deal. Proctor might challenge for that job, or he could kick inside as a supersized guard.

“Either way, the Dolphins are taking the high-upside bet on one of the most physically gifted prospects in the class -- a player many said would go top-5 if he always played up to his potential. They're banking on a year of 2026 development to give them a franchise cornerstone in 2027 and beyond.”

Proctor could push for the starting right tackle spot with Jackson entering the final year of his contract, but the Dolphins also need a starting right guard.

“I do think there's a real argument to be made that he could play guard, and that he could survive a little bit better at guard,” The Athletic’s Robert Mays wrote. “And you look at the current make-up of the Dolphins' offensive line, Austin Jackson's in the final year of his deal, Austin Jackson shouldn't prevent you from doing anything, but the most open spot on the Dolphins' offensive line right now is at right guard.

“I like the idea of him playing guard early in his career and potentially transitioning to tackle. I think a lot of those spots, Philadelphia, places like that, were interesting. I think there could be a similar sort of path for him with the Dolphins.”

Concerns About Proctor’s Size

“Not many 350-plus pounders can move like he does, but the consistency was a factor, and that was something that you know you worried about with him,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said. “But I think the talent is too great that you roll the dice on him and hope your coaches can make a difference.

“I don't think it's a surprise that a new regime, first-year head coach, first-year general manager, would start on the offensive line. And with Proctor, it all comes down to, do you feel like your coaches can help him get there and become the best version of Kadyn Proctor? If you feel good about that, I totally understand why he's a top 12 pick.”

Proctor appeared in 15 games last season but entered the year overweight and had to play his way into shape. While it might have worked in his junior year at Alabama, some analysts are concerned about his ability to transition to the professional stage.

“The way that he played in the opening game against Florida State shows that he's someone that maybe has to play his way into shape as the season goes along, a little bit concerning, and even in the broadcast on that game, I remember because I rewatched back a couple weeks ago, they were talking about how he came into training camp way overweight for Alabama,” Yahoo Sports’ Charles McDonald said. “So that's the part that's scary with these guys. I covered the Jets when Mekhi Becton was picked there. He was a lot more athletic than Kadyn Proctor, and days where Becton could suit up, it was great.

“When he was coming back to camp and he had eaten too much over summer and getting lower-body injuries all the time, that's tough to deal with as a fringe top 10 pick like Kadyn Proctor is, so the recent track record on guys his weight is not great, because you're going to be hurt a lot, but I will say he's got the trait to at least figure some of that out, even though I do think that’s a little scary.”

Nate Tice, who also works for Yahoo Sports, had a similar perspective: “He's a guy that I viewed as a late, first, early second guy, because I have questions about the weight. Sometimes I look at guys who are too small. Proctor is maybe a guy that's too big.

“If you just look at since 1970, guys are 360 pounds or more. These are the first rounders: Aaron Gibson, former [Wisconsin] Badger, 27th overall pick, 34 games started his entire career. Mike Williams, from the [Buffalo] Bills, 56 games in his entire career. Tried to convert him to guard. Bryant McKinnie, actually did start for a while. 162 games started. Was a good, not amazing, offensive tackle. I think only one Pro Bowl. And then Mekhi Becton is just about to be on his fourth team.”