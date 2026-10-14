What to Know About New Dolphins WR Jared Wayne and the Latest Wave of Tryout Players

The Miami Dolphins are in their bye week, but the quest to upgrade their roster never takes a break.

Miami made a swap of wide receivers on their 53-man roster Tuesday when they waived Ryan Miller and claimed Jared Wayne off waivers from the Houston Texans. They also made some moves on the practice squad, signing defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson and releasing former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Mazi Smith.

Additionally, the team continued its series of tryouts with 10 more players, including Jefferson.

What Wayne Can Provide To The Offense

It's been a long time coming for Wayne after he went undrafted in 2023. He made his NFL debut in 2024 but had appeared in only four games before playing in all five games for Houston this season, producing 65 yards on four receptions.

Wayne was waived by the Texans after they acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals in a trade Sunday.

At this point, any additions are welcome. The Dolphins currently average 153.6 passing yards per game, the lowest in the NFL. Part of this issue can come from the inconsistency at the wide receiver position. Aside from Malik Washington, who has been reliable enough, the door is wide open for Wayne to become another option for Malik Willis to throw to.

Caleb Douglas showed exciting upside when he's healthy, but he missed the past three games because of an ankle injury. Chris Bell, meanwhile, was almost a non-factor in Miami's loss to Cincinnati, which could partially be his own doing thanks to some struggles creating separation.

Coming out of Pittsburgh, there was upside ahead of the 2023 Draft for Wayne, according to his draft profile. The frame is there at 6-3, 210 pounds. More than anything, though, Wayne is a strong receiver who can battle through contested catches. In addition, something that Miami might want to consider is his ability to serve as an efficient run blocker, which is a welcome attribute in an offense that can live and die on the run.

With that said, the route-running, speed, and acceleration have left a lot to be desired in his skill set, according to his draft profile and his inability to create separation could be reminiscent of Bell's struggles.

Who To Keep An Eye On With Tryouts

The Dolphins have held tryouts for a mix of veterans seeking another chance to get on the field and college graduates looking for an opportunity after being waived during final roster cuts August 30. Still, any chance at improvement is welcome when you're 0-5.

As mentioned at the top, Jefferson joins the Dolphins' practice squad following stops at four different teams: Jacksonville (2024 fourth-round pick), San Francisco, Cincinnati, and the Los Angeles Chargers. He's been waived by every single team he's played for, having only 12 tackles and a sack in his NFL career so far.

One name that stands out is running back Jerome Ford, who is currently in his fifth year in the NFL. He was prominent in 2023 and 2024 with Cleveland, taking over for an injured Nick Chubb before falling to the third-string role in 2025, partly due to a shoulder injury.

Defensive back Cobee Bryant could have potential based on his college resume alone. With Kansas, he showcased impressive longevity, earning three First-Team All-Big 12 Awards. He signed with Atlanta in 2025 after going undrafted, but hasn't had the opportunity to blossom in the league, recording 10 tackles and a pass deflection for the Falcons in 2025.

Tryouts are absolutely no guarantee that a player will be signed. They can simply be a shot for an unproven player to showcase their talent to an NFL coaching staff, and quarterback Jacob Clark did just that. He spent most of his college career at Missouri State, leading the Bears to their first bowl game in their first year in FBS as members of Conference USA in 2025.

Similarly, center Jaren Kump won't be vying for snaps at the position with the Dolphins anytime soon, but he did showcase flexibility at Utah by being a multi-year starter at all five positions in the trenches. He was part of a phenomenal O-line for the Utes, which also featured Cleveland's 2026 first-round pick, Spencer Fano.

Miami Hurricanes fans might recall linebacker Jahfari Harvey, who was a member of the Canes from 2019 to 2023 before transferring to SMU in 2024. He went undrafted and signed with Las Vegas in 2025 before being waived and re-signed to either the practice squad or the active roster three times in that year alone. He showcased solid pursuit and doubled as a pass rusher in college, but he hasn't had the opportunity to make the most of his versatility in the NFL just yet.

Unlike some players on this list, cornerback Dwight McGlothern didn't have trouble finding the field, appearing in 15 games for Minnesota since signing in 2024. However, he only managed a single pass deflection in 2024, and there are no listed stats for 2025. He was remarked as a ball-hawk coming out of college at Arkansas, specializing in zone coverage but being weak against the run.

Linebacker Jeremiah Moon signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2022 before being waived, then signing with both Pittsburgh and Carolina not once, but twice from 2024 to 2026. All in all, he's appeared in 25 games and has recorded 31 tackles and two forced fumbles. Strength is his specialty in the NFL, as it was in college at Florida, but if he were to find a home with Miami, it might be for punt coverage, as it was something he was known to do with the Gators.

Likewise, tight end Messiah Swinson's list of NFL teams since 2024 is a bit convoluted, but the bottom line is that he hasn't had an opportunity to record playing time with Green Bay, Carolina, San Francisco, Arizona, or Cleveland. He was a solid target in the red zone at Arizona State, but of all the players on this list, he might have the least chance of landing a spot on Miami, almost solely due to a lack of film and a lack of need at the position.

Offensive tackle Da'Metrius Weatherspoon was a recent release from New England's practice squad. This followed a stellar season for Syracuse in 2025, mainly served as a right tackle but did start one game at left guard. He only allowed four sacks and committed three penalties in 817 snaps, and was the highest-rated player on the Orange's offense, with a 76.5 rating, according to Pro Football Focus.