Three players on the Miami Dolphins active roster missed their first practice ahead of their Week 12 game against the New York Jets, but it was a limited participant who stood out on the list.

That would be right tackle Austin Jackson, who was a limited participant as he nurses elbow and knee injuries. This, of course, is significant in a week where Jackson's job security was called into question, though head coach Jeff Hafley said before practice Wednesday that Jackson would remain in the starting lineup if he's healthy enough to play Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The three players who did not practice included starting cornerback JuJu Brents, who is dealing with neck and shoulder issues. If he can't play, his place in the starting lineup logically would be taken by Jason Marshall Jr., with Darrell Baker Jr. likely to get more snaps in that event.

Also not practicing Wednesday were punter Bradley Pinion (right groin) and wide receiver Jared Wayne (quad), who both missed the 26-9 loss against the Buffalo Bills because of their injuries — Wayne actually has missed the past two games.

Pinion looks like he'll be out another game considering the Dolphins signed Jack Browning to the active roster before practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. practiced Wednesday for the first time the week of the season opener. He was listed as questionable with the hamstring injury that's kept him on IR since early September.

Safety Dante Trader Jr. was back at practice after missing the Buffalo game with shoulder and groin issues, though he was a limited participant.

The other two players who were limited participants Wednesday were edge Rodney McGraw (shoulder) and linebacker Jackson Woodard (hand).

Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is nursing a knee injury and was on the injury report, though he was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

The Dolphins will not practice on Thanksgiving, therefore their Thursday injury report will be based on an estimation of the players' status had there been a practice.

JETS INJURY REPORT

The Jets' injury report featured seven players, including two who didn't practice.

One was rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who is dealing with ankle and groin injuries and missed the Jets' 27-24 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. Cooper burned the Dolphins for five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Miami-Jets game at MetLife Stadium in October.

The other was starting defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, who is dealing with an ankle injury but had a sack against the Chargers.

A significant development for the Jets had defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat returning to practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury against the Dolphins in Week 7. Sweat, who is eligible to be activated for the game Sunday, was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Sweat was injured late in the first half in the first meeting.