What to Know About the Latest Wave of Dolphins Tryout Players

The Miami Dolphins' 53-man roster remains a work in progress, as GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has indicated on multiple occasions since the spring, so it was only natural to have more player tryouts Tuesday.

Especially since the team has an opening on the roster.

The Dolphins brought in eight players for tryouts Tuesday, with a heavy emphasis on the tight end position. Four of the players brought played that position, along with two defensive tackles, one quarterback and one defensive end.

As has been the case for most of the tryouts this year for Miami, the list was comprised of young players with little or no NFL game experience.

The list:

QB Derek Robertson, Monmouth

TE Jaheim Bell, Florida State

TE Devin Culp, Washington

TE Rivaldo Fairweather, Auburn

TE Joshua Simon, South Carolina

DE Anthony Goodlow, Oklahoma State

DT Cole Brevard, Texas

DT Jay Toia, UCLA

Of those eight players, Bell, Culp, Goodlow and Toia are the only ones with NFL game experience, those it ranges from five to 18 games for Culp.

Bell, Culp and Toia entered the NFL as seventh-round draft picks, while the other five were undrafted rookie free agents, including Brevard and Robertson this year. Robertson's only NFL exposure came when he attended the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

This tryout, like all the ones before, shouldn't be viewed as a precursor to a signing, though it has happened this year, most recently with Zane Gonzalez beating out three other kickers to land a spot on the practice squad after the team released incumbent Riley Patterson.

The Dolphins didn't replace Patterson the 53, which is why they have an opening, but Gonzalez can only be elevated for a game two more times before the Dolphins have to put him on the 53-man roster or find another kicker.

The likelihood is this latest tryout was about gathering intel on potential future signings. If we're looking at tight ends, the Dolphins already have three rookies at the position with third-round pick Will Kacmarek, fifth-round pick Seydou Traore and waiver wire pick-up Justin Joly, himself a fifth-round pick of the Denver Broncos.

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

In a full-circle moment, outside linebacker/edge defender Andre Jones Jr. rejoined the Buffalo Bills practice squad, which is where the Dolphins got him for their 53-man roster before eventually waiving him after three games.

Jones played 45 games on special teams for Miami in those three games.

Elsewhere:

-- Former Dolphins punter Matt Haack had a tryout with the Tennessee Titans.

-- Tackle Charlie Heck, who failed to make Miami's 53-man roster after signing as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, had a tryout with the New York Jets.

-- Tight end Ben Sims, who was waived/injured after also signing as a UFA in the offseason, had a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.