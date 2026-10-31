What to Know About the New Dolphins Edge Defender

Here we go again.

For the second time this week and the 16th time in 2026, the Miami Dolphins have picked up a player on waivers and they reportedly tried to a third and 17th, respectively.

The Dolphins' latest roster addition is edge defender Jamree Kromah, who was awarded off waivers from the Chicago Bears, with the Dolphins released Robert Beal Jr. to make room on the 53-man roster.

This comes in the same week the Dolphins landed guard Christian Haynes off waivers from Seattle and also put in a claim for former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Joshua Laulu, though Laulu was awarded to the Tennessee Titans with the second-highest waiver wire priority behind only the winless L.A. Chargers, who did not put in a claim for him.

WHAT THE DOLPHINS ARE GETTING IN KROMAH

Kromah is a first-year player out of James Madison, though it's actually his third year in the NFL.

He has appeared in two career games, both this season with the Bears, making his NFL debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 before recording his first two NFL tackles (one for a loss) in Chicago's 30-24 victory against New England in the Week 7 Thursday night game.

Kromah made a 53-man roster on his third try this summer after recording three sacks in the preseason, including two against the Cleveland Browns.

Kromah went undrafted in 2024 before signing with the Bears and eventually landing on their practice squad. New England signed him off Chicago's practice squad but waived him after three weeks without him appearing in a game and he rejoined the Bears practice squad, where he spent the rest of 2024 and all of 2025.

He had a strong final collegiate season at James Madison with 10 sacks, but was not invited to the scouting combine.

His draft projection was a priority free agent, with NFL.com draft analyst writing: "Kromah posted impressive impact production in 2023 after playing a bigger role than he had in the previous four seasons between Rutgers and James Madison. He’s muscular with very long arms and might have the frame for additional weight to bump inside. Kromah features jarring pop in his hands but might lack enough fluidity and athleticism to capitalize on it as a pro. He’s an effort rusher who is unlikely to create enough consistent pressure to warrant rush-down snaps, but he does have a shot at making the back end of a roster as a base end or future 3-technique."

As with the previous 15 waiver wire pick-ups this year, Kromah is an unproven commodity and the Dolphins just want to have him aboard to see if maybe he can turn into a hidden gem.

THE DOLPHINS' 2026 WAIVER WIRE SCORECARD

October 30 — EDGE Jamree Kromah from Chicago ... First game on roster Sunday

October 28 — G Christian Haynes from Seattle ... First game on the roster Sunday

October 13 — WR Jared Wayne from Houston ... One game played

October 9 — RB Kaytron Allen from Washington ... One game played

August 31 — QB Brady Cook from N.Y. Jets ... Waived, re-signed to practice squad

CB Marcellas Dial Jr. from Dallas ... Two games played

OT Chukwuebuka Godrick from Kansas City ... On roster, no games played

TE Justin Joly from Denver ... One game played

OL Jarrett Kingston from Houston ... Six games played

CB Reese Taylor from Denver ... Three games played

S Wood from Dallas ... Six games played, one start

August 25 — WR Ryan Miller from N.Y. Giants ... Waived, four games played

August 22 — CB Jai'Onte' McMillan from Indianapolis ... Waived

August 7 — CB Ahmari Harvey from Pittsburgh ... Waived

August 5 — TE Jeremiah Franklin from New England ... Waived

May 14 — DT James Ester from Green Bay ... Waived, re-signed, waived, re-signed to practice squad