Patriots vs. Dolphins Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Can New England Cover TD Spread?)

The New England Patriots are looking to bounce back when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last week in Chicago, falling 30-24 on Thursday Night Football. On the flip side, the Dolphins upset the Jets on the road for their first win of the season.

New England won both meetings last season, 33-27 in September and 38-10 in January.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Patriots -7 (-105)

Dolphins +7 (-115)

Moneyline

Patriots: -310

Dolphins: +250

Total

43.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Line Movement: The spread has moved by half a point since the odds opened for this game, with the Patriots now -7 after opening at -7.5. The total has also moved by a point, going from 44.5 to 43.5.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

I was in on the Dolphins last week, but that was a one-week venture. I'll take my winnings and go home by betting against them a week later. Miami can cover as underdogs against fellow bad teams, but they don't have the skill or talent to hang with playoff-caliber teams, which the Patriots certainly are.

Drake Maye and the Patriots' passing offense have been better than people are giving them credit for. They rank fifth in the league in dropback EPA and second in dropback success rate. That's good enough to torch a bad Dolphins defense.

Pick: Patriots -7.5 (-105) via DraftKings

The Patriots had an extra few days of rest after falling in Chicago on Thursday Night Football. They’re now just 1-3 on the road this season, which is a bit worrisome, but they were underdogs in all four of those games.

Meanwhile, Miami is still 0-2 at home, failing to cover against the Chiefs or Bengals in those two losses.

I’ll take the Patriots as touchdown favorites in Miami.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 20

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