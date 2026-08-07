What to Know About the Two Newest Dolphins DBs

The Miami Dolphins continued shuffling their roster Friday, and this time the moves involved a couple of new defensive backs.

The team announced late Friday afternoon it had signed safety Tanner Wall and claimed cornerback Ahmari Harvey off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, two players who entered the NFL this year as rookie free agents.

They will replace on the roster quarterback Mark Gronowski, who was waived, and safety Omar Brown, who was waived/injured.

THE LOWDOWN ON THE NEW DBs

Harvey initially signed with the Denver Broncos, but went to training camp with the Steelers.

The native of Tallahasssee is listed at 6 feet and 195 pounds and played collegiately at Georgia Tech.

This was his NFL.com draft overview from analyst Lance Zierlein: "A slender, fifth-year senior cornerback, Harvey’s lack of size could force him inside to nickelback. He has tight hips and can be too eager to chase route fakes, but he does a nice job of staying phased up with vertical routes. He’s outmuscled inside the route and down the field. From zone, he can identify and close with quickness. He’s irritating to receivers when allowed to play the catch point. Harvey is willing in the run game but takes heavy punishment when throwing his body at runners to make a tackle. Harvey has a chance to be drafted, but making a roster will be challenging."

Wall, for his part, spent the offseason and part of training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders after his college career at BYU.

Wall is listed at 6-1, 205. He had seven interceptions during his time at BYU, compared to four for Harvey.

As rookie free agents signed at this time of year, Wall and Harvey have to be considered long shots to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but they'll be looking to convince the coaches to keep them around as long as possible, even if only on the practice squad.

These new acquisitions follow the recent pattern for the Dolphins, who are signing and trying out players with no or little NFL experience — in addition to former first-round picks looking to revive their career, such as Clelin Ferrell, Jalen Reagor and workout invite Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Those additions add to the belief the Dolphins' reported interest in Stefon Diggs might have been exaggerated.

DOWN TO THREE QUARTERBACKS

The move with Gronowski comes after he threw two interceptions during practice Friday, one to linebacker Jackson Woodard and the other to rookie free agent safety Louis Moore.

The Dolphins now are left with three quarterbacks — Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller — and given how few reps Miller and Gronowski were sharing in camp, there's probably not even a need to get another one barring an injury.

If the need or desire to get a fourth quarterback does arise, let's remember the Dolphins worked out two of them last week — UFL MVP Jack Plummer and former Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed.