Why Achane Has Lofty Team Goals and How He's Prepared to Help Reach Them

Armed with a fresh $68 million contract extension, De'Von Achane's focus has turned squarely to helping the Miami Dolphins next season and beyond, and he's ready to extend his role on the team.

Miami's star running back sat down with Terron Armstead on his show, The Set, to talk about all things Dolphins. Armstead, an offensive tackle who played 12 seasons in the NFL with New Orleans and Miami, was a teammate of Achane before retiring in 2024.

Achane highlighted the amount of change the new-look Dolphins will feature, both to their roster and coaching staff. In addition, he spoke about his expanded leadership role and how he's handling the new responsibilities. But above all else, the biggest message Achane emphasized is that there's no such thing as a rebuild for this Dolphins squad.

"I Ain’t Got Time For That!"

When asked about what the goal is for Achane and the Dolphins in 2026, he didn't hold anything back. Amidst the comments about this being a rebuild year for the team, Achane isn't accepting that and believes the goal should be to achieve something that hasn't been done in over two decades.

"Everybody keeps talking about this rebuild. I ain’t got time for that," said Achane. "I’m not trying to hear no ‘we rebuild for two years’. I want to win the division; we've got to win a playoff game. I’m not even going to say we're trying to win the championship, but we have to get those things first. We haven’t done any of those things since I’ve been here. We were close, but it hasn't happened."

The last time Miami won a playoff game was on December 30, 2000. For context, Achane was born in 2001. He's no longer a rookie sensation - he's a building block of the franchise who believes this team has the talent needed to do something special this season. There's no waiting until 2027.

Spoken Like A True Leader

If it sounds like Achane is shouldering more responsibility, that's because he is. It's something that Hafley wants out of the fourth-year running back, who is taking up a bigger leadership role on the team. One way he's doing that is by being more vocal with his teammates.

"I gotta like start being more vocal," said Achane. "I'm trying to do that now. Hafley and I had the same conversation in a one-on-one meeting. 'I know you ain't the vocal type of guy, but sometimes I might need you to speak up and say something.' I'm like, 'I'm cool with that.' It's about me just getting more comfortable and being more vocal."

With the loss of veteran players like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, it's opened up the door for Achane to be the next leader. As Armstead mentioned, Achane is usually a quiet, reserved player who lets his talent do the talking, so this is a change of pace for him.

There was also reassurance from GM Jon-Eric Sullivan that he's going to be a core piece of the roster moving forward. Amidst contract negotiations, Sullivan made it clear that even with a new coaching staff, the team has complete faith that Achane has what it takes to be a franchise player.

“They made it clear to me that we’re not trading (me)," said Achane. "He’s one of the players we’re going to build the offense around. This was something that he came in and said off the get-go. So I wasn't worried about that."

Faith In The New QB1 And First-Round Pick

Achane admitted that he hasn't really had a chance to build chemistry with Malik Willis right now, as everyone's still settling into their roles. But Achane has had nothing but positives about how quickly Willis has transitioned to his new role here in Miami.

"He's strong, and he can run," said Achane. "It's good when you have a dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with his feet. But you can tell he's learned the plays very fast. You would think he's been here a while, just the way he's been carrying himself."

In addition, Achane is excited to see what Proctor can bring to the offensive line in his rookie season. He spoke with Proctor as soon as he got drafted, so he's building chemistry with him out of the gate.

"He's gonna be great," said Achane. "As a rookie, he's just trying to get by, do his stuff, do his job. You could tell from his work ethic, he's gonna be great."