What's the Next Step for Achane After Deal Becomes Official?

The Miami Dolphins made it official Wednesday when they announced the signing of star running back De'Von Achane to a four-year contract extension through the 2030 season.

While details of the contract were not announced, the deal previously was reported to be worth $64 million and up to $68 million with incentives, with $32 million guaranteed.

RT if you love De’Von Achane 🔁 pic.twitter.com/CmBBdJ3z9L — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 20, 2026

Achane was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and recently restructured his deal to convert $4.6 million of salary into a signing bonus spread out over the next four years to lower his 2026 cap number, this after he got a nice jump in his salary thanks to the NFL's Proven Performer Escalator clause.

With the extension now official, the Dolphins have their first player under contract in the next decade. Before this, Zach Sieler was the player under contract the farthest down the line at 2029. The team's two 2026 first-round picks, Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson, will be signed through 2029 when they agree to their rookie contracts with a team fifth-year option for 2030.

WHAT NOW FOR ACHANE?

The team MVP in 2025, Achane is well on his way toward the Dolphins record books if he can maintain the level of excellence he's shown since arriving as a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2023.

After rushing for a career-high 1,350 yards last season, Achane now has 3,057 yards for his career, already putting him in eighth place on the team's all-time list.

If he reaches 821 yards next season — and there's no reason to think that won't happen barring injuries — he would pass Karim Abdul-Jabbar, Tony Nathan, Jim Kiick and Mercury Morris all the way to fourth place.

The top three right now are Larry Csonka with 6,737 yards, followed by Ricky Williams with 6,436 and Ronnie Brown with 4,815.

Maintaining his career average of 1,019 yards per season, Achane would reach No. 1 on the team's all-rushing list sometime in 2029, one year before his contract would expire.

Achane already is at the top when it comes to rushing average for Dolphins backs with at least 1,000 career yards, with his 5.6 a full half-yard better than Mercury Morris' 5.1.

Even though he's been proficient at finding the end zone, Achane has more work to do to move up the record books in that category. Achane ranks ninth in franchise history with 22 rushing touchdowns in three seasons, with his average putting him in line to catch Mercury Morris for fifth place on the team's all-time list.

Achane also has a chance next season to join Csonka and Williams as the only backs in the Dolphins history with consecutive 1,000-yard performances.

The Dolphins back who has come closest to matching the Csonka and Williams feats was Reggie Bush, who rushed for 1,086 yards in 2011 and 986 yards the next season.

The last Dolphins back to rush for 1,000 yards before Achane was Raheem Mostert in 2023, but his production fell off the map the next year when he was limited to 278 yards because of injuries and a reduced role.

ACHANE THE MAN

There will be no such issue for Achane in 2026 because his role will remain a predominant one on offense, if not an even bigger one.

The Dolphins are heading into a new era with new head coach Jeff Hafley and new quarterback Malik Willis, but minus Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and with their coach's declaration about wanting a physical team, which was followed by the selection of Proctor with the team's top pick in the 2026 draft.

If anything, the Dolphins are going to have to be careful about not overusing Achane, who had 238 rushing attempts in 2026 along with 67 receptions on 85 targets.

But Achane definitely could handle at least a bit more work considering he was only 13th in the NFL last year in touches among running backs.

Make no mistake, Achane will be the focal point of the offense, something that's been the case since 2024.

And now he's got the contract that goes along with the responsibility.