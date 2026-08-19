Why Biggers Could Make the Biggest Impact Among the 2025 DT Draft Picks

The 2025 draft for the Miami Dolphins saw three defensive tackles selected — Kenneth Grant (first round), Jordan Phillips (fifth round), and Zeek Biggers (seventh round). As it turns out, the one with the most potential for long-term success might be the latter.

Biggers has been chasing an opportunity from training camp onward to land more playing time. The undisclosed injury that Zach Sieler has been dealing with has given Biggers, who is behind Sieler on the depth chart, the chance to showcase his importance to this team.

Both Biggers and Jeff Hafley spoke to the media Tuesday, discussing what makes the 22-year-old a special player on defense, including one trait that sets him apart from the other young defensive tackles Miami has to offer.

Wanna Play? Do Everything

The biggest praise Hafley has given to Biggers has been his versatility in the trenches. Whether he's lined up inside or on the edge, he can shut down the game plan for opposing offenses.

"I think Zeek is playing really well," Hafley said. "He's really doing a good job at tackle; he's done a good job in the run and the pass, and then he's given us the flexibility to put him at defensive end, which makes him a really versatile piece. I think he's been one of the most consistent guys, so I'm proud of the way he's played."

Versatility was not associated with Biggers in his draft profile. He was given more caution than praise, regarded as slow, inconsistent, and no help on the rush. His small sample size in 2025, however, tells a different story.

He only played in the final nine games but showed potential. As it turned out, he became a focal point of the rush, especially in Miami's win over New Orleans. In one instance, he broke through a double team en route to sacking Tyler Shough. In another, he shut down a tush push attempt that ended the game.

"I definitely feel like it works well for me," Biggers said. "Being a guy that can move in space and also be stout in the run game playing inside. It matches my versatility very well, and I'm looking forward to it going along this season."

Hafley prefers a defensive tackle who can line up anywhere, and Biggers fits the bill. It's why he feels at home with Hafley calling the shots, and he believes it makes him a better player in the process.

Don't Count Out Phillips 2.0

Biggers has the versatility, but don't count out the rest of the second-year defensive tackle trio. Jordan Phillips, for example, has solidified himself as a physical run blocker who running backs would prefer to avoid. In the preseason opener against Washington, his lone tackle was a shutdown of Commanders running back Kaytron Allen for a 1-yard gain.

"Jordan Phillips, that's a dawg," Biggers said. "Stout run defender; he’s developing in the pass as well. He's one of those guys, like freakishly strong, like you would see him hold up 600 pounds with one arm. He’s holding up people crazy, so he's always been a guy that's kind of – we call him Freaky J because he's freakishly strong."

Biggers brought up how Phillips is developing in the pass game, which is his biggest knock. He racked up 34 tackles in 2025, but not a single sack. He's powerful, but not currently quick enough to shed linemen and take down the quarterback in the pocket. If he can overcome this, however, then he might rival Biggers in the versatility department.

Make Or Break Season For KG?

Kenneth Grant is facing the most pressure of the trio since Miami spent a first-round pick on him. There were some flashes of potential for Grant in 2025 before an undisclosed injury sidelined him, but nothing that would signify that he can be a long-term answer on defense.

According to the initial depth chart, Grant is currently in a competition with Phillips for a starting spot at defensive tackle, which at least shows that the new coaching staff believes that Grant can have the bounce-back season that'll save his career in Miami.

Whoever comes out on top will be part of a front seven with high expectations. 2025 can prove to be a critical draft for Miami when defining the future of the trenches, and there's a case to be made that Biggers deserves to be the headliner.

"Top of the league; that's our expectation," Biggers said. "Being the number one run defense, sacks, whatever. We're just going to go out there and do our job. We're going to let it all come to us. We're going to attack people and play the run, play the pass. We're just going to get after people."