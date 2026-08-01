Tyreek Hill Next Team Market Flips Back Toward Retirement/Dolphins

From cheetah to house cat, Kalshi now points towards Tyreek Hill retiring or staying with the Dolphins rather than signing with a team by the end of this year. His next team market on Kalshi favors him retiring/Dolphins at 45%.

While reports have linked Hill to a reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs, who the market favored to land him in early July, the market has since flipped. The Chiefs' price to sign Hill dropped from 57% to 26% while his price to retire or stay with Mimai jumped from 11% to 45%.

Tyreek Hill next team market - Kalshi

Stays with Miami Dolphins or Retires 45%

Kansas City Chiefs 20%

Trading $10 on Hill to retire profits $12.25 and $16.42 if he signs with the Kansas City Chiefs. Kalshi grades this market on December 31, 2026, based on which team signs him or whether he has retired.

Not ready to retire, but sparks own rumors

Anyone following Hill on social media sees how active he remains in documenting his rehab. In Week 4 of the 2025 season, Hill suffered a dislocated knee, torn ACL, and ligament injury, sidelining him for the rest of the season and beyond until the Miami Dolphins released him.

Hill recently posted a video of himself working out on his X account, where he gave a concerning update on his injury.

“It’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries–My left leg is the one that I injured, I have no power in my left leg at all, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg–But it’s one day at a time.”

He did not mention any potential timeline for when he’s looking to return to action and potentially sign with a team.

Back where it started

If and when he decides to return before December 31st, a return to the Chiefs makes sense. He played some of his best football in his first six seasons in Kansas City, totaling 6,630 yards and 89 touchdowns. Of course, he's lost at least a little bit of his speed since then.

The Chiefs are also somewhat in the market for a receiver with Travis Kelce’s age continuing to show on the field, and injury and off-the-field issues for Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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