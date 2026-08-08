Dolphins Training Camp Practice 9 Observations: Deep Passes in the Stadium

The Miami Dolphins worked at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday as they wrapped up their third block of training camp practices.

The practice featured period of live tackling for the first time in camp, and as usual included some red zone work.

Cornerback JuJu Brents and edge defender Clelin Ferrell were among those players missing from practice, as they joined on the sidelines The list of missing players on this day included safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., guard Jamaree Salyer, Dante Trader Jr. and wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez also left the field during practice accompanied by a trainer.

Tight end Greg Dulcich again wore a red jersey and did not take part in the team periods.

Another player who was absent was cornerback Ahmari Harvey, who the Dolphins claimed him off waivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his absence might have been travel-related.

The practice featured its share of long completions and one takeaway by the defense, which is unusual for a turnover-laden camp.

Wide receiver Tahj Washington might have been the best player on this day, a needed effort after a very quiet camp so far for the 2024 seventh-round pick. Cornerback Ethan Robinson was the one who came up with the interception.

THE WILLIS WATCH

For the second time this week, Malik Willis and the first-team offense got off to a strong start passing the ball before having issues down the stretch.

For the day, we had Willis going 7-for-13 with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He did have a touchdown run after he scrambled out of the pocket. Chop Robinson said after practice he gave himself a sack on the play, though while he did touch Willis in the pocket, we'd call it as Willis escaping the pocket.

His best pass of the day came when he was rolling to his right and lofted a pretty pass over the defender to tight end Seydou Traore near the sideline.

We would call it a solid, if unspectacular, practice for Willis.

PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

-- With pads on, the team periods were preceded by one-on-ones, and as always we focused on the matchups between offensive and defensive lines because the receivers vs. DBs favors the offenisve players too much.

-- What stood out here to us was good work by the offensive line, but some really uninspiring work by Dolphins pass rushers other than Chop Robinson and Josh Uche. There was just an awful lot of bull rushing and no adjustment when stopped.

-- We have to mention here some really good work in those one-on-ones by Jonah Savaiinaea.

-- Rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is coming on, and he continued his good work right away with a pass breakup and a run tackle on the first set of reps for Willis.

-- Zeek Biggers was very active in the early part of practice and he teamed with Robert Beal Jr. for a sack of Quinn Ewers.

-- Willis then threw a long pass to Caleb Douglas down the right sideline after he beat Jason Marshall Jr.

-- Theo Wease Jr., who's had a solid camp, neutralized rookie LB Trey Moore with a block on a run by Carlos Washington Jr.

-- The first of Tahj Washington's big plays was a long reception good for about 50 yards from Cam Miller, who had his best day of camp so far. Maybe it's coincidence, but it came the day after his competition for the third quarterback job (Mark Gronowski) was waived.

-- Rookie tight end Will Kacmarek, who was brought in for his blocking ability, had a couple of good moments in that department, including one play where he totally eliminated rookie free agent edge Mason Rieger. Kacmarek later did the same against Uche.

-- While we're on the topic of nice blocking by non-linemen, wide receiver Jalen Reagor got a congratulatory hand slap from head coach Jeff Hafley after he sprung Carlos Washington Jr. with a nice block against rookie safety Louis Moore.

-- WR Terrace Marshall Jr., who's had his issues with ball security, came up with a 45-yard catch from Ewers after getting behind Alex Austin. Ewers had a better outing than in recent practices.

-- Kenneth Grant, who's had an awfully quiet camp, did have a pressure that forced Willis to scramble and throw a pass away.

-- Ewers had the one touchdown pass of practice when he hit A.J. Henning after scrambling to his right.

-- Newcomer Tanner Wall got into team work right away, and was involved in two notable plays, the first a positive one as he broke up a pass. The second one wasn't so good for the defense as it came on a deep completion from Miller to rookie Donaven McCulley after he got behind Ethan Bonner. McCulley was able to make the long catch (maybe 45-50 yards) with Wall providing double coverage while getting his helmet ripped away.

-- Cornerback Ethan Robinson came up with the interception, which was against Miller on a play where the officials threw a flag at the snap and signaled an illegal formation penalty.

-- Chop Robinson jumped offside on a red zone, but he again was a factor as a pass rusher. In addition to the Willis scramble where he got pressure, he got a legitimate sack after getting past Austin Jackson.

-- While Gonzalez not working, Riley Patterson took all the field goal attempts and was perfect on this day, including a long of 51 yards

-- Rookie Caleb Douglas again was a popular target for Willis and made a couple of catches, though he ran a really poor route on his last target in red zone work. The arrow still is pointing up for him.

-- Washington had another good reception, this one from Ewers over the middle against Marco Wilson.

-- Beal, who quietly has had a good camp, tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage.

-- The long completion to McCulley came one play after Bonner dove to break up another attempt from Miller to McCulley.