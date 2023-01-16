2023 NFL Draft Primer: QB Big Board Rankings (Top 50)

The 2022 NFL Draft saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers)—it was the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. With so many NFL organizations in need of a ‘franchise’ signal-caller, the hope was that there would be a more plentiful harvest to choose from this spring. While the crop of 2023 isn’t exactly rich in talent, there is certainly more than one prospect worthy of first round consideration. But how many?

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is today, January 16th and as of this post, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud has yet to declare his intent. The potential number one overall pick is reportedly being lured back to Columbus with a proposed NIL deal said to be in the range of $7-$10M. Should he enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud would be viewed as the top pocket-passer, capable of making all the throws, along with adequate size. It has officially come down to a final hour decision.

The dual-threat skill-set of Alabama signal-caller Bryce Young makes him the most tantalizing prospect in this year’s draft class but there will be plenty of questions about whether his durability can hold up over the course of an NFL calendar due to his small frame. However, there’s no question that his ability to extend plays and make throws that others cannot, place him in rare air. Should Stroud opt to stay, Young would seem to be the logical de facto top quarterback in ’23.

While neither Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, nor Florida passer Anthony Richardson bring a winning pedigree like some of the aforementioned prospects, they own favorable traits that NFL teams can be persuaded to roll the dice on. Battling through injuries, Levis was a mixed bag this past season, never quite fulfilling expectations. However, his strong arm, athleticism and ability to run a ‘modern-day’ NFL scheme keeps his name in the conversation. A redshirt sophomore, Richardson is much more raw but owns a howitzer for an arm, to go pair with elite scrambling ability, which makes him the biggest wildcard of the bunch.

Some potential Day Three prospects to keep an eye on include Hendon Hooker of Tennessee, who was in the Heisman Trophy race, prior to suffering a season-ending ACL injury. An older draft-eligible quarterback, he’ll most likely need to redshirt his rookie season and he just turned 25 years old last week. A record-setting quarterback at the DII ranks, Tyson Bagent of Shepherd University will have a huge opportunity to ascend up draft boards when he competes at the Senior Bowl. Possibly the most exciting quarterback in this year’s draft is Incarnate Ward dual-threat Lindsey Scott, who accounted for 71 touchdowns this season! For those of us fortunate enough to remember Charlie Ward at Florida State, Scott is the second coming…it’ll be interesting to see if he can defy the odds and overcome his short stature.

Below is a look at the current NFL Draft Bible quarterback big board for the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, a look at five quarterback prospects on our radar for the 2024 NFL Draft!

# # #

PLAYER KEY: Rank, Player, School, Year, Height, Weight, Forty, Hand, Arm, Wingspan, *indicates declared underclassman

ABBREVIATIONS: SRB = Senior Bowl, EWS = East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA = NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, HULA = Hula Bowl, TROP = Tropical Bowl, CGS = College Gridiron Showcase, NIC = NFL Combine Invite, UDFA = Undrafted Free Agent

2023 NFL DRAFT BIBLE QB BIG BOARD RANKINGS (01/16/23)

1. CJ Stroud, Ohio State, rSo, 6025, 218, 4.65e, Rd1 | REPORT

2. *Bryce Young, Alabama, Jr, 5115, 197, 4.54e, Rd1 | REPORT

3. Will Levis, Kentucky, rSr, 6037, 230, 4.70e, Rd2 | REPORT

4. *Anthony Richardson, rSo, Florida, 6032, 236, 4.56e, Rd2 | REPORT

5. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, Sr, 6032, 212, 4.85e, EWS, Rd3 | REPORT

6. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, rSr, 6033, 221, 4.80e, Rd4 | REPORT

7. *Tanner McKee, Stanford, rSo, 6052, 227, 4.73e, Rd5 | REPORT

8. Jake Haener, Fresno State, Sr, 6000, 209, 4.78e, SRB, NIC, Rd6 | REPORT

9. Tyson Bagent, Shepherd, Sr, 6030, 215, 4.90e, SRB, NIC, Rd6 | REPORT