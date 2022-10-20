NFL Draft Profile: Adrian Martinez, Quarterback, Kansas State Wildcats

Adrian Martinez

Kansas State Wildcats

#9

Pos: QB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

Hand: 948

Arm: 3118

Wing: 7600

40: 4.70

DOB: 12/7/1999

Hometown: Fresno, CA

High School: Clovis West

Eligibility: 2023

One-Liner:

An athlete that plays quarterback, Martinez is a dual-threat signal caller that moves the sticks.

Evaluation:

Good frame with length and a skill position-like build. Operates in a quick rhythm offense with snaps in the gun, under center, and pistol formations. An obvious dual threat who can and will exploit defenses with his legs. Shows Vision and patience as a runner on designed keepers. Agile enough in space to make the first defender miss. An easy gait with long strides in the open field. Knows when to get down and seldom takes big hits. Maneuvers the pocket with grace and calmness, keeping his eyes upfield while dipping and dogging the rush. Can work one side of the field, come off his primary, take a hitch and deliver backside. Lives to fight another down and won't put the ball in harm's way, showing an understanding of in-game context. Ball location is notable on sit routes, with a placement on the upfield shoulder. Problems arise when pressure collapses pocket depth. Feet become antsy and he will rush to the check down instead of eluding the rush as he does when only pocket width is threatened. Will hold onto the ball despite substantial pass protection and time to throw. Tight window opportunities will be there for the taking but hesitancy prevents them from being completed. Mechanically unsound at multiple points of the game including his overall motion. Remarkable job of maintaining his base, but throws with too much elbow, generating little to no force from his hips and lower half. Often leads to misses that go long, and sometimes even behind receivers. May also harm his velocity and projection as an NFL arm, as there are no Sunday throws to really speak of. Seldom stretches the field where you can evaluate deep ball accuracy and touch. Not a lot of layered shots with throws over the middle, and even fewer drive throws outside the numbers. Martinez excels in a quick rhythm, RPO scheme. His ability to stretch the defense horizontally with his legs and arm consistently moves the chains and wears defenses out. The problem is that his main vertical threat comes on designed runs where he can get into space, rather than his arm. His lack of completions on NFL concepts makes his projection flawed as a Sunday passer but his overall draft status is still suitable as a late-day three or priority-free agent.

Grade:

6th Round