NFL Draft Profile: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback, UCLA Bruins

#1

Pos: QB

Ht: 6006

Wt: 198

DOB: 11/14/99

Eligible: 2022

Las Vegas, NV

Bishop Gorman High School

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

UCLA Bruins

Pros:

Leinweber: Athletic quarterback who can be used on designed runs and pick up extra yards as a scrambler. Thompson-Robinson is capable of driving the football over the middle, possessing solid velocity. He hits open targets that are moving over the middle reliably. Displaying recognition skills when kept clean, he identifies mismatches and gets the ball there quickly. Thompson-Robinson takes his lower half through progressions and sets up to throw in the quick game. He is most comfortable having a built-in check down on plays.

Cons:

Leinweber: Often more keen to scramble and make something happen with his feet than stand in the pocket, deliver a ball and take a hit. Thompson-Robinson struggles under pressure, missing underneath defenders. He puts the ball into dangerous spots trying to throw out of sacks. His poise is below average, causing him to get frantic under pressure. As windows tighten his accuracy and confidence to fit the ball in disappears. Thompson-Robinson is inconsistent outside of the hashes and shows poor accuracy on his deep ball, often coming up short. He does not possess the arm talent required to control the ball off balance.

Summary:

Leinweber: Slightly undersized quarterback with good athleticism who struggles with accuracy. Thompson-Robinson is capable of driving the ball over the middle and identifies mismatches quickly post-snap. When pressured, his play suffers due to below-average poise. Thompson-Robinson projects as a camp quarterback who can stick on a practice squad thanks to his intriguing athleticism and solid arm strength. To make a roster he has to significantly improve accuracy and performance under pressure.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Athletic quarterback with average velocity who struggles under pressure and is inaccurate on deep and intermediate throws.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.4 / 6.1