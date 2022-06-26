NFL Draft Profile: Tim Demorant, Quarterback, Fordham Rams

#17

Pos: QB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 220

40: 4.90

Hometown: Merritt Island,

High School: Viera

Eligibility: 2023

Tim Demorant

Fordham Rams

One-Liner:

A traditional pocket passer quarterback who takes what the defense gives him, reads through his progressions and makes smart, accurate decisions due to quick, rhythm throwing routes.

Evaluation:

A clutch performer, DeMorant thrives in the short-to-intermediate passing attack, demonstrates nice touch, good awareness, along with excellent pocket poise and presence. While he lacks the necessary arm strength to push the ball downfield, DeMorant compensates for his deficiencies by working on the finer details such as head and ball fakes. The Florida native has shown a knack for making come from behind fourth quarter comebacks and boasts plenty of experience during a career that spans 30 starts as he enters 2022. Some scouts could be wary due to his limited upside but DeMorant flashes the skill-set to be a potential reliable backup at the next level in the right system.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“I think we should not worry about the stats, focus one win at a time. Focusing on what I got here, always a dream. The NFL, that’s a goal. I’m not worrying about anything like that right now. Just college right now.” – Tim DeMorant after his comeback victory over Lehigh for the Patriot League championship

Background:

The first player in Patriot League history to win back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year honors since Mike Nebrich (Fordham) in the 2013-14 seasons. Completed 234-of-400 passes for 3,214 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. A three-time team MVP.