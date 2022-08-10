NFL Draft Profile: Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Louisville Cardinals

#3

Pos: QB

Ht: 6002

Wt: 194

Hand: 914

Arm: 3112

Wing: 7614

40: 4.55

DOB: 10/6/1998

Hometown: Montgomery, AL

High School: Park Crossing

Eligibility: 2023

Malik Cunningham

Louisville Cardinals

Quotes:

"Yeah, considering the style of play that I have, passing the ball has been very – I've tried to pattern my game around that because I've been running for a long time and just building the passing game and just being consistent for the most part and just trusting my receivers. When it's not there, of course, I'm going to take off and run. That's just the ability that God gave me. I can't do nothing about that." -- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham on his style of play