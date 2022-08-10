NFL Draft Profile: Malik Cunningham, Quarterback, Louisville Cardinals
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Louisville QB Malik Cunningham
#3
Pos: QB
Ht: 6002
Wt: 194
Hand: 914
Arm: 3112
Wing: 7614
40: 4.55
DOB: 10/6/1998
Hometown: Montgomery, AL
High School: Park Crossing
Eligibility: 2023
Malik Cunningham
Louisville Cardinals
Quotes:
"Yeah, considering the style of play that I have, passing the ball has been very – I've tried to pattern my game around that because I've been running for a long time and just building the passing game and just being consistent for the most part and just trusting my receivers. When it's not there, of course, I'm going to take off and run. That's just the ability that God gave me. I can't do nothing about that." -- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham on his style of play
