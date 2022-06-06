NFL Draft Profile: Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback, Purdue Boilermakers

#16

Pos: QB

Ht: 6021

Wt: 210

40: 5.01

DOB: 9/1/1998

Hometown: Long Grove, IL

High School: Stevenson

Eligibility: 2023

Aidan O'Connell

Purdue Boilermakers

One-Liner:

This is a prototypical-sized quarterback who is extremely tough. He is incredibly accurate and has perfect timing on his throws.

Evaluation:

This is one prospect who absolutely blew away expectations, starting his career as a walk-on and moving all the way up the depth chart into the starting job. This shows the work ethic and leadership he possesses because even when he was buried at the bottom of the depth chart, he never stopped working and became a very good player. A very accurate passer, it seems as though all his throws are right on target and only where his receiver can catch it. Impeccable timing on his passes, you can tell he used his first two seasons focusing on the mental aspect of the game. It just seems like no matter the situation or the defense he is facing, he is always prepared and knows what he needs to do. He is a very smart player and really uses his intelligence to his advantage. He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but his timing helps him overcome that. He will never throw a sixty-yard pass, however, he will throw the most accurate fifty-yard pass you will see. He has the athleticism to make plays with his legs but doesn’t run unless it’s the last option. He has no problem playing through contact, so he does not run much at all. Even when he is being hit by multiple players, his eyes stay downfield and he still makes surprisingly accurate throws.

Grade:

3rd-4th Round

Background:

Aidan O’Connell is a perfectly built quarterback at his size. He made his name known beginning in 2019 where he completes almost sixty three percent of his passes and had an impressive start versus Indiana where he had a career high four hundred and eight yards passing. In 2020 he had an impressive three hundred and five passing yards per game and is looking to continue his success in 2021 for Purdue.