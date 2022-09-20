NFL Draft Profile: Jaren Hall, Quarterback, BYU Cougars

#3

Pos: QB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 204

Hand: 948

Arm: 3078

Wing: 7268

40: 4.85

DOB: 3/24/1998

Hometown: Spanish Fork, UT

High School: Maple Mountain

Eligibility: 2023

Jaren Hall

BYU Cougars

One Liner:

Hall’s creative, dynamic, and explosive skill set makes him a potential top 100 selection, but he needs to prove he can remain healthy for a full season and show improvement in the mental areas of playing quarterback.

Evaluation:

Hall’s leadership is legendary among his teammates and coaches. He lives up to his age as a mature prospect, on and off the field, who carries the torch for BYU through thick and thin. Aside from the injuries, Hall is a dynamic and explosive quarterback. His mobility and speed lead to big runs, but he primarily focuses on extending plays and working to find wide receivers downfield. Very few quarterbacks in the 2023 class can match Hall’s ability to extend plays and create something from nothing. Sometimes these plays backfire as Hall waits too long to give up on the play and takes a nasty hit. Someone with his injury history needs to be mindful of the number of hits he’s taking. The BYU quarterback is a tough player, but teams will want to see his medicals during the pre-draft process. Hall’s baseball arm allows him to drive the ball with velocity, and he has the strength to make plays downfield. However, he lacks the elite arm talent to connect on every deep throw. Hall is a very creative quarterback who varies his throwing angles, launches off-platform, and completes passes on the run. He remains poised in the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield as long as possible before looking to scramble. Hall’s touch on throws is inconsistent, but he’s layered some beautiful passes to receivers between defenders and dropped the ball into tight windows downfield. Hall still needs to refine his pre-snap and post-snap processing, especially with an eye toward processing speed. There were occasional overthrows on Hall’s tape where he appears to throw to general space instead of a precise location. Cleaning up his footwork and unlocking a smoother, full-body throwing motion should clean up some of his accuracy issues. Hall needs to throw with more anticipation and manipulate defenses with his eyes more often instead of locking onto routes. The comfort afforded to him by BYU’s offensive line likely won’t translate to the next level. He’ll need to get the ball out quicker in the NFL. More experience will naturally help Hall refine his processing.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

“When things are not going our way, and it seems like the game is a little out of reach, I look at Jaren [Hall], and he’s calm. He’s cool, calm, and collected and has all the confidence that we’re going to win the game when our backs are against the wall.” -- BYU running back Lopini Katoa on QB Jaren Hall

Background:

Hall was a three-star recruit from Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah in the class of 2016. He was the No. 722 recruit according to 247Sports Composite board and No. 601 for On3.com. Hall was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals. He was an unranked three-star recruit for ESPN with a 77 grade out of 100. In high school, Hall amassed 5,109 passing yards and 52 touchdowns. His father (Kalin) played running back at BYU (1992-93), his mother (Hollie) was a gymnast at BYU (1993), and his brother (KJ) also played running back at BYU (2015-17). Hall is married to former Utah Valley soccer player Breanna McCarter (2014-18). They have a daughter (Jayda), who was born in 2021. Hall played on the BYU baseball team in 2019 and 2020 as an outfielder and also participated in varsity basketball in high school. He served in the California Roseville mission. Hall has an injury history that includes two concussions in 2019, a hip injury in 2020, and cracked ribs and a foot injury in 2021. He was recognized as the 2021 Independent Quarterback of the Year and a 2021 First-Team All-Independent selection by Pro Football Network.