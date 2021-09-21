NFL Draft Profile: Holton Ahlers, Quarterback, East Carolina Pirates

#12

Pos: QB

Ht: 6030

Wt: 230

DOB: 11/10/99

Eligible: 2022

Greenville, NC

D.H. Conley High School

Holton Ahlers

East Carolina Pirates

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: Standing at 6-3, 231 pounds, Holton Ahlers is no small man. The soon-to-be four-year starter possesses good NFL size for the position and frustrates many would-be sackers with his strength to break tackles. What’s impressive about the southpaw (and hometown hero for ECU) is that he looks to throw the ball downfield rather than run, and he isn’t afraid to thread the needle with his pass while putting trust in his receivers to make a play. NFL evaluators appreciate his ability to come off his primary read to find secondary targets, and he displays his veteran savvy by looking off safeties prior to throwing over the middle of the field. (08/21/21)