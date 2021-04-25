Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Jalen Camp - Wide Receiver Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Scouting Report

Scouting report for NFL Draft prospect Jalen Camp
JALEN CAMP | Georgia Tech | WR | #1 | rSr | 6017 | 226 | Cumming, GA | South Forsyth HS | 07.10.98 (22)

Camp emerged as a reliable target in 2020, hauling in 27 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns. He didn’t see much playing time until last season so his college production is severely limited, but he does have intriguing traits. Camp is a tall target who works the sidelines well and flashes the ability to compete and win jump balls in traffic. He has strong and reliable hands that allow him to bring in catches even with defenders draped all over him. He is also an effective and willing blocker in the run game, using his size to take advantage of smaller corners. Where Camp struggles to provide value is after the catch. He didn’t break a single tackle last season while averaging just 4.2 yards after catch. The agility and elusiveness are just not there; he is a tight athlete who struggles to create separation at the top of his route, having to rely on winning in contested situations. The frame and physicality may attract some, but the limited nature to his game will make it hard for him to make a difference at the next level. He will need to compete and succeed on special teams early in his career.

Raised outside of Atlanta, Georgia. Two-star recruit according to 247Sports. Earned a degree in Business and is pursuing his master’s in Building Construction. Academic standout. Played in 49 games at Georgia Tech, catching 48 passes for 808 yards and five touchdowns. Father played football at West Georgia and is now a trainer with his own gym. Uncle played football at Auburn. Brother plays football at Georgia Tech. Started playing football his sophomore year of high school. A popular teammate known for being hard-working and having a positive attitude.

