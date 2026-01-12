Drake Maye Had Most Wholesome Celebration Plan With His Three Brothers After Win
Drake Maye's stellar second season in the NFL continued Sunday with the former North Carolina star picking up his his first playoff win as he led the Patriots to a 16-3 win at home over Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
The 23-year-old QB had a solid night for the Patriots, throwing for 268 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 66 yards. And while he missed a couple of key throws and had a few turnovers, Maye came up big when his team needed him.
The Patriots will host the winner of Monday night's Texans-Steelers showdown next Sunday at Gillette Stadium where Maye will have a chance to lead New England to its first AFC championship game since the 2018 season.
After the win Maye said that his parents were at the game and so were his three brothers. He added that they would probably be up late celebrating the win by... playing ping pong.
"My parents come to every game so they’re always here," Maye said. "And my three brothers are here, which is pretty cool. It’s just special sharing these moments with them and going home and probably playing ping pong until 1:30 a.m. or something. Having them in the house is cool, three of my best friends. And obviously (his wife) Ann Michael, so I can’t forget about her."
Patriots fans loved hearing that from their QB.
Those wholesome postgame plans are something you'd expect from a high school quarterback and Maye's head coach, Mike Vrabel, would probably love to hear that from his star player. Maye could very well win the NFL MVP award this year and it's clear his success hasn't gone to his head at all. Big playoff win on Sunday Night Football followed by some ping pong with his brothers? Sign him up.