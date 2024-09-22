SI

Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson Heard Trashing Derek Carr With Vicious Line After Win

C.J. Gardner Johnson wasn't impressed with Derek Carr.
C.J. Gardner Johnson wasn't impressed with Derek Carr. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles got off to a slow start Sunday on the road against the New Orleans Saints but were able to score all 15 of their points in the fourth quarter and leave town with a 15-9 win.

The loss was the first of the season for the Saints and their QB Derek Carr, who threw for just 142 yards and one touchdown.

Moments after the final whistle, Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner -Johnson didn't hold back on the Saints and Carr, saying in the locker room via Bridget Condon of the NFL Network: "They ain't no contenders they're pretenders. They have Derek Carr remember that."

The Eagles are now 2-1 after bouncing back from a stunning loss at home to the Falcons.

