Eagles Coordinator Kevin Patullo’s House Was Egged After Bears Loss, Police Say
The Eagles lost to the Bears on Friday, 24–15. Hours later, Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo was the victim of a vandalizing incident.
On Monday, New Jersey police said Patullo’s house had been egged early on Saturday morning. There were videos circulating of the incident on social media but many believed the video showed rocks being thrown at the home; per ESPN, police clarified it was eggs, not rocks. The investigation is ongoing.
Patullo has been heavily criticized this season for the underperformance of the Eagles’ offense. Philadelphia’s offense has largely failed to produce at the level expected given the talent the unit boasts. The team ranks in the bottom third of nearly every offensive statistic despite employing Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and a talented line. Patullo, promoted this past offseason to replace Kellen Moore, has taken the lion’s share of the blame for the offense’s struggles. Clearly it has made him a target for the ire of fans, especially those willing to take things way too far.
After Friday’s loss head coach Nick Sirianni stated clearly that the team was sticking with Patullo as a play-caller and there wouldn’t be any changes made on that front. The Eagles next play on Monday Night Football against the Chargers on December 8.