Jalen Hurts Addresses A.J. Brown’s Future on the Eagles After Tumultuous Season
Now that the Eagles’ 2025 season is officially over after they lost 23–19 to the 49ers in the wild-card round on Sunday, the players are starting to reflect on what happened during the season while also looking towards the future and what needs to change.
One of the situations Philadelphia needs to address this offseason is regarding receiver A.J. Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts. For months during the season there were rumors that this duo was not getting along on and off the field. There was clearly tension between them this season, especially after Brown publicly criticized the Eagles’ offense. There was even a report stating that Brown’s frustration stemmed from him not agreeing with some of Hurts’s game play.
So, understandably after all this drama, Hurts was asked on Monday about Brown’s future on the team and if he wants the receiver back. It sounds like the offensive duo are in a better place.
“A.J. and I have talked, we're in a great place,” Hurts said. “Maybe y'all can talk to him and ask."
Brown hasn’t spoken with Philadelphia media yet, so maybe the receiver will have something different to say. Right now, Brown is signed through the 2029 season, although he has the option to opt out ahead of the ‘27 season.
Despite whatever tension there may have been between Hurts and Brown, the receiver was still able to hit 1,000 receiving yards for his fourth season in a row. He also scored seven touchdowns.