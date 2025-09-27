Eagles’ Jalen Carter Fined Another $11K for Taunting After Blocked Field Goal vs. Rams
Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is making another donation this week.
On Saturday, the league announced that Carter had been fined $11,593 for taunting after he blocked a field goal against the Rams last week.
Tom Pelissero shared video of the moment that prompted the fine. It appears that Carter has some words with the Rams sideline as he walks off the field. He was flagged for the play in the moment.
It’s the second time that Carter has been fined this year despite being just three weeks into the NFL season.
In the Eagles’ season opener, Carter was ejected before a single snap was played after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. In addition to missing out on the game, he was also docked a full game check, meaning the spit-take cost him more than $57,000.
Between the two, Carter has already racked up nearly $70,000 in fines through three games of the season. He might want to save his next fine for after he signs a healthy extension.