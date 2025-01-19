Eagles' Nolan Smith Showed Support to Teammate Nakobe Dean When Running Out for Game
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith was excited to compete in the NFC divisional game vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but he made sure to show support to his fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean, who had to miss the game due to injury.
Dean suffered a season-ending knee injury vs. the Green Bay Packers last week. Before he was carted off the field, Dean had totaled six tackles and two tackles for loss in the wild-card game. Dean's injury was a big blow to the Eagles' defense.
In order to honor Dean while he recovers, Smith ran out of the Eagles' tunnel holding Dean's jersey above his head. It was a heartwarming way for him to support his teammate and friend.
During the regular season, Dean totaled 128 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception. He will surely be missed on the field as the Eagles try to book a trip to the NFC championship next weekend to face the Washington Commanders.