1 Free Agent Who Could Help Eagles Get Back To Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't done too much to add to the franchise yet this offseason.
Philadelphia re-signed Zack Baun before he hit the open market, but hasn't done too much since. The Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson away and lost some important pieces in free agency. This isn't too shocking. The Eagles are loaded with talent and can't pay everybody.
It never seemed like the Eagles were going to be overtly aggressive when free agency opened up because they aren't flush with cap space. Also, they obviously don't have the holes some of the teams that have been aggressive have.
While this is the case, there's a guy out there who is worth a call. The Eagles have two of the best receivers in football right now in AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. But, what if they could add another big weapon?
The No. 3 receiver position is one that has been talked about a lot but clearly Jahan Dotson did enough last year. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, they don't need any massive changes. But, Cooper Kupp is available after the Los Angeles Rams announced that they were releasing him.
Kupp is an intriguing guy. He had one of the most dominant seasons by a receiver in NFL history in 2021 with 1,947 receiving yards, 145 catches, and 16 touchdowns. He hasn't been healthy for a full season since, though.
He had 67 catches for 710 yards in 2024 across just 12 games played. Now, he's going to be available on the open market. If he's looking to latch on with a contender, it could make sense to give him a call and see if he would be open for a short-term deal with a chance to make a deep playoff run.
The Eagles wouldn't be able to pay him as much as a team like the New England Patriots, but maybe he could be worth a call to see if the Eagles could make the offense even better.
