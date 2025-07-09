2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: How Good Can Jalen Carter Get?
PHILADELPHIA - Already a star after developing into a second-team All-Pro during his sophomore season in the NFL, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the player the opposition game plans for on what was the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last season.
And Carter, the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is just getting started.
“The good news about Jalen is twofold. One, he played very well for us last year, and two, he can still improve a lot,” veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said.
Recently, a survey of league executives and personnel people from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler ranked Carter as the third-best interior defensive lineman in the league behind only New York Giants star Dexter Lawrence and Kansas City stalwart Chris Jones.
If you framed it as the most talented DT, Carter, an imposing blend of strength and athleticism at 314 pounds, would almost surely be No. 1.
Carter’s former teammate at Georgia, nose tackle Jordan Davis, is expected to spend even more time next to Carter in the 2025 season. An imposing run stuffer, Davis will have to do more work in four-man fronts after the loss of Milton Williams to New England in free agency.
As always, the key for the 336-pound Davis is conditioning, and the fourth-year pro seemed to turn the corner on that battle after falling in love with his Peloton later in what was a Super Bowl LIX-winning season for the Eagles.
Davis and third-year player Moro Ojomo will be expected to share Williams’ workload, with the latter being the better pass-rushing option.
Ojomo had a very impressive pass-rush win rate last season in a significant sample size of 490 snaps through the postseason.
The fourth man on the interior line rotations figures to be a competition between third-year pro Thomas Booker and rookie fourth-round pick Ty Robinson.
You also shouldn’t sleep on Byron Young, who was claimed off waivers from Las Vegas at the initial cutdown to 53 last season and essentially redshirted with the idea of kickstarting the 70th overall pick in the 2023 draft this season.
Second-year man Gabe Hall, an undrafted free agent last season who spent his rookie season on the practice squad, is also intriguing as a 6-foot-6 player who has the versatility to play outside as a base end as well.
DEPTH CHART (We will use the Eagles’ five-man front as the default setting for the depth chart).
4i - Jalen Carter; Thomas Booker
NT - Jordan Davis; Byron Young
4i - Moro Ojomo; Ty Robinson; Gabe Hall
WHAT’S CHANGED: Williams bet on himself and cashed in big after a productive season, earning a $26 million average annual value deal with the Pats.
On the Field, Davis, the leader of a very young room, and Ojomo figure to split Williams’ workload and each move up a notch in the four-man rotation.
Robinson, an impressive physical presence out of Nebraska who plays physically, is the literal replacement for Williams on the roster.
COACHING: Clint Hurtt, a former defensive coordinator in Seattle, is the tutor of the defensive linemen. A former DT himself in college at Miami, Hurtt is as imposing physically as some of his students and impressed during his first season in Philadelphia with elevated play coming from Carter, Williams, Davis, and Ojomo.
THE CEILING: The latest talk of Davis’ conditioning isn’t lip service, and the big man can handle a higher snap count, while Carter continues his trajectory to the top of the position, and Ojomo turns into a Williams-level pass rusher.
THE LONGSHOT: The talk around Philadelphia has Robinson being rubber-stamped into the rotation as a rookie, but don’t sleep on Booker, a high football IQ player with the versatility to handle some backup snaps at nose tackle if needed.
WHO STAYS/GOES: Carter, Davis, Ojomo, and Robinson are locks barring injury, with Booker trying to hold off Young for the fifth spot. Although listed at 292 pounds, Young also got some looks at NT in the spring.
