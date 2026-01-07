Eagles LB Projected For $80 Million Payday

The Philadelphia Eagles don't have to worry about the offseason quite yet.

Philadelphia has at least one game left in the season. If things swing the Eagles' way, they could have a maximum of four games left before they need to think ahead. The Eagles will face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the postseason. If the Eagles advance, they would be three wins from a second straight Super Bowl win.

After the season, the Eagles will have plenty of decisions to make -- like each team across the National Football League. One specific area of the team that is going to be worth watching is the pass rush. The Eagles addressed the hole ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring Jaelan Phillips and he has been a near-perfect addition. But the Eagles knew when they got him he would be heading to free agency after the season and the perception around him is very high right now.

Should the Eagles re-sign Jaelan Phillips?

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox shared a column highlighting the top 50 players heading to free agency with contract projections and potential suitors for the top 10. Phillips came in at No. 4 overall on the list with a projection of $80 million across three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers floated as fits.

"Contract Projection: Three Years, $80 Million," Knox wrote. "Few players boosted their stock over the second half of the season quite like Jaelan Phillips. A 2021 first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, Phillips tallied 22 sacks over his first two-and-a-half seasons before injuries became a significant issue. He was traded to Philadelphia at the 2025 deadline, and he quickly regained his early elite form.

"Though Phillips only logged two sacks with the Eagles this past season, he recorded 17 quarterback pressures, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He wasted no time adapting to Vic Fangio's defense and becoming a legitimate difference-maker for Philly. Phillips' injury history will likely lead to an incentive-laden deal that gives his next employer some insurance against another stretch of missed time—he played just 12 games between 2023 and 2024. However, the 26-year-old will be the top edge-defender on a lot of boards. Potential Suitors: Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers."

This is just a projection, but if it is close to accurate, it may be difficult for the Eagles to retain him barring changes elsewhere. First and foremost, Jalen Carter will be in line for an extension. The Eagles don't necessarily need to get a done this offseason, but he will be someone to keep an eye on. The Eagles have other pending free agents, like Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean.

Also, Over The Cap currently has the Eagles projected to have just over $20 million in salary cap space. Now, that number could increase based on restructuring deals or cutting ties with some of the players on the roster, but it's going to be hard to keep everyone together.

If there is a price tag that works, keeping Phillips would be a good idea. He has been a wrecking ball for the team and is a perfect fit in Vic Fangio's defense. But the business side of the game will dictate whether the partnership continues.

