2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Talented LB Room Might Need Time
PHILADELPHIA - There is little coincidence to Vic Fangio showing up in Philadelphia and the linebacking group, long a sore spot for the Eagles, becoming a strength.
The game’s most well-regarded defensive mind’s expertise is at the second level. Fangio and his top-tier inside LB coach, Bobby King, helped turn Zack Baun into a first-team All-Pro, got a career-best season from Nakobe Dean, and stellar play out of veteran Oren Burks when Dean went down with a torn patellar tendon during a Wild Card Weekend win over Green Bay.
According to Pro Football Focus, Baun was the best LB in the NFL last season after four years playing special teams and occasionally rushing the passer in New Orleans. Burks was No. 4 after spending his career as a journeyman in Green Bay and San Francisco, and Dean was No. 11.
Burks left for a two-year deal in Cincinnati, but the talent was only elevated by first-round pick Jihaad Cambell and Day 3 selection Smael Mondon Jr.
However, it may take some time for the group as a whole to hit its stride.
Dean is likely going to start the season on the PUP list and may not be back until midseason or even later, while Campbell isn’t expected to practice until August due to offseason labrum surgery.
That leaves Baun and second-year man Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as the Week 1 starters against Dallas. Where Baun plays is dependent on the others in the equation.
"Zack can play either spot," Fangio told Eagles On SI. "Just like with Cooper [DeJean in the secondary], wherever we need him the most, what's best for the team, which will be determined some by who the next guy is until Nakobe comes back, which he won't be back for a while. That'll be TBD.
"That'll be a good question after two preseason games."
Campbell, who the Eagles regard as a hybrid defensive weapon capable of playing from a stacked position or rushing the passer, could start as a subpackage player when ready, depending on how Trotter handles his opportunity.
To date, Fangio has been steadfast in saying that Dean will return as the middle linebacker when he’s ready to go.
DEPTH CHART
Mike: Nakobe Dean (injured, will likely start season on PUP list); Jeremiah Trotter Jr.; Smael Mondon Jr.
Will: Zack Baun; Jihaad Campbell; Dallas Gant; Lance Dixon
WHAT’S CHANGED: Campbell and Mondon add tremendous athleticism and upside to he group, but the Eagles did lose the veteran presence and savviness of Burks, who shouldn’t be discounted.
COACHING: King was recommended to Fangio by Nick Sirianni, and the veteran coach hit a home run during his first season in Philadelphia, helping spearhead three career years for the three top LBs.
Sirianni also gave King a lot of credit for helping develop the team’s tackling circuits in practice and the takeaway drills, which are always an emphasis. King is also the on-field conduit between Fangio, who calls the defense from the booth, and the green dot.
THE CEILING: Baun proves he’s not a one-hit wonder, Trotter holds down the fort until Dean is ready to go, and Campbell picks up the defense and quickly becomes a difference-maker on third-downs.
THE LONGSHOT: Lance Dixon is an undrafted Toledo player, emphasizing the relationship between Sirianni and Rockets head coach Jason Candle, who was Sirianni’s roommate, position coach, and even landlord when both were beginning their football journeys at Mount Union. He's long and athletic enough to warrant developmental time.
WHO STAYS/GOES: With Dean starting on the PUP list, that clears the deck for the top four ILBs to be Baun, Trotter, Campbell, and Mondon, with Dixon earmarked for the practice squad.
