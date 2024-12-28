3 Big-Name Free Agent Options For Eagles Now
The Philadelphia Eagles are 12-3 on the season and are one of the best teams in the NFC.
Philadelphia has just two games left in the regular season and will face off against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. If the Eagles can win one more regular season game, they will win the NFC East and likely land the No. 2 seed in the NFC for the playoffs. They aren't ruled out for the No. 1 seed, but the No. 2 seed is more likely.
The Eagles certainly could make some noise this season. They are built to win now and are capable of winning a game in different ways. Philadelphia has arguably the best defense in football. The Eagles have won games on offense thanks to Saquon Barkley going nuts on the ground and others when Jalen Hurts had huge passing games.
Philadelphia can do something special this season and doesn't necessarily need to make any moves throughout the rest of the season but there are some options in free agency worth looking into to add more depth.
Here are three big-name players that the Eagles should look into:
David Bakhtiari - Most Recent Team: Green Bay Packers:
There was a time when Bakhtiari was one of the best offensive linemen in football. He's been a free agent all season after dealing with a lot of injuries. He's still out there and it's unclear how healthy he is at this point. If he's healthy, he could be a solid depth option with a ton of upside for the offensive line.
Odell Beckham, Jr. - Most Recent Team: Miami Dolphins:
Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler who arguably is the most intriguing receiver still available on the open market. He and the Dolphins went in different directions earlier this season. If the Eagles are interested in adding a boost for the No. 3 receiver spot, he should be the guy.
Patrick Peterson - Most Recent Team: Pittsburgh Steelers:
Peterson is an eight-time Pro Bowler who started for most of the season last year with the Steelers. The Eagles don't necessarily need a boost at cornerback, but Peterson is an experienced veteran who could be an intriguing depth option in the case of an injury.
Could the Eagles make a move?
More NFL: Bill Belichick Linked To Eagles As Possible Nick Sirianni Replacement