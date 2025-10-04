3 Huge Predictions For Week 5 Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Denver Broncos
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL this year, as many expected they would be. They're 4-0 with four close wins to begin the season and they'll play host to the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
The Broncos feature one of the best defenses in football. This unit has been dominant in three of the four games this year and it's set to match up with the best offense the Broncos have played all year.
This could be one of the more intriguing matchups of the week. Here are three huge predictions for Week 5's matchup between the Eagles and Broncos:
Prediction: Eagles intercept Bo Nix twice
The Eagles are going to need to put pressure on Bo Nix if they want to limit the Broncos offense. Putting pressure on Nix is what makes him erradic with his passes. The Eagles haven't had the best pass rush this season, but if they can pressure Nix, he'll make mistakes.
That's why the secondary is going to be in the perfect position to secure a few interceptions.
The Broncos aren't going to be able to run the ball down the Eagles' throats, so Nix is going to need to make plays. With risks like he's going to need to take, the Eagles should be able to capitalize for a few interceptions.
Prediction: Saquon Barkley runs for 100-plus yards and a touchdown
Saquon Barkley was rather quiet last week, but he's going to need to get back on track against a very good Broncos defense. Barkley could be primed for a 100-yard game this week.
While the statistics might say this is a bad prediction, it's safe to assume the Eagles are going to try to get Barkley back on track. Feeding him the ball over and over again should result in good things for the Eagles.
Prediction: Devonta Smith leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards
AJ Brown has a very bad matchup this week, as he's likely going to be shadowed by Patrick Surtain II. That's going to leave Devonta Smith primed for a big day on the other side.
While Brown has been targeted a lot this year, he's struggled in three of the four games. Smith has been solid at times, but he's going to need to have a big day in Week 5.
Smith should lead the team in targets, receptions, and yards if Surtain is shadowing Brown this week.
