Saquon Barkley Has Simple Fix For Struggling Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles had another tough game on Friday, but that doesn't mean fans should be giving up hope right now.

Philadelphia is still 8-4 with superstars on both sides of the ball. The offense specifically has struggled, but there is the talent here to turn things around. It's easy to jump to conclusions and point fingers. If the Eagles can avoid that, they will have an opportunity to turn it on down the stretch, but the team can't point fingers.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

What's next for the Eagles after another loss?

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) wears Beats by Dre during warm ups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There's already been too much drama throughout the season and unsurprisingly the loss against the Chicago Bears led to a lot of noise on social media, but Eagles running back Saquon Barkley put the tough stretch into context after Friday's loss.

"After two losses in a row you've got to realize everything we want is still in front of us," Barkley said. "The way we do that is by staying together. We have to address some things and fix some things, obviously, out there. On the field we're not playing up to our standards, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But the way we fix that is by coming together, blocking out the noise, and try to go out there and get a win."

Barkley continued and acknowledged that Friday's game was unexpected.

"This game was weird," Barkley said. "It was different. Felt weird out there. I think we've just got to do a better job of keeping drives going and that's kind of the biggest takeaway I took away from this game. That's something we have to address and get better at."

But, how can the Eagles go from here? Barkley touched on that as well.

"I don't think something big needs to change," Barkley continued. "The sky is falling outside of the locker room. We understand that. But I have nothing but utmost confidence in the men in this locker room, players and coaches included. It's going to take all of us. It's going to take all of us to come together, block out the noise, can't be pointing fingers. All look internally because everybody is contributing to how we're playing right now."

He's not wrong. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs for a reason and a good chunk of last year's team is still in the building. These last two weeks have been long, but that was the case at the beginning of the 2025 season as well. Philadelphia started the 2024 season 2-2 before resetting at the bye week and dominating from there on.

The Eagles are 2-2 over the last four games and now have a mini bye before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8. The talent is in the building to turn things around, as long as they don't turn on each other.

More NFL: Eagles Make Kevin Patullo Decision Clear After Crushing Bears Loss