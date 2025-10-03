Week 5 NFL Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Eagles' AJ Brown Edition
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the best teams in football again this year after securing a Super Bowl victory last year. They're off to a hot start and it doesn't seem as though any team wants to play them right now.
But not everything is perfect in Philadelphia. In fact, there are a few weak points through four weeks. Wide receiver AJ Brown is the best pass catching talent on the team but he hasn't been great this year. Brown brought in six catches on 10 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. Besides that game, the Eagles star has brought in eight catches on 18 targets for 42 yards.
Now, he's heading into a horrible matchup with Denver Broncos superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II this week.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently urged fantasy football managers to bench Brown in Week 5 of the season.
Should fantasy football managers start or sit Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown?
"Brown has been invisible much of the season—so much so that he's sending cryptic tweets on social media," Davenport wrote. "That could set up a 'squeaky wheel' game where Brown sees a ton of targets, but this week the Eagles face 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and a top-10 Denver pass defense."
Given the fact that Brown has been pretty bad in three of the four games this week, this is a safe idea to bench him in Week 5. Surtain has been the best cornerback in football for over a year now. He was the top defensive player in the sport last year. Now, Brown is going to be tasked with putting together a good game against a superstar.
Let it be known, Brown is a star in his own right. He could break out against any opponent at any time. Still, this matchup against the Broncos defense, especially considering his struggles this year, makes Brown a sittable player this week. His target share might keep him in lineups, but the catches against Surtain aren't going to come easy.
