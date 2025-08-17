3 Top Rookies Turning Heads At Eagles Training Camp
The Philadelphia Eagles have added some more firepower to the franchise.
Shortly after the Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the conversation shifted to guys who could leave the franchise. The conversation centered on the guys heading to free agency, namely Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Zack Baun among others. The Eagles inked Baun to an extension before he could hit the open market but Sweat, Williams, and Becton all left.
The Eagles are trending in the right direction, though. Philadelphia has been known as one of the best teams in the league when it comes to the NFL Draft. If you look at this Eagles roster, you'll see homegrown stars left and right. Howie Roseman and the front office clearly know what they're doing throughout the evaluation process.
Philadelphia already looks like it has struck again.
Eagles rookies already look like potential game-changers
Here are the three top rookies so far in camp for the Eagles:
Jihaad Campbell - LB/EDGE
The Eagles selected Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Campbell was projected as a top 10 talent but dropped due to injury concern. He's ahead of schedule and has looked like a player who could start as soon as Week 1. Campbell has been agressive throughout camp and has turned heads immediately.
Andrew Mukuba - Safety
Mukuba was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. A shoulder injury slowed him down to kick of camp, but he's healthy now and hauled in an interception on Saturday while also picking up a fumble recovery. He's another rookie who could start as soon as Week 1.
Mac McWilliams - Cornerback
McWilliams was selected with the No. 145 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. McWilliams unsurprisingly didn't get a ton of buzz heading into training camp, but he's someone who has impressed in camp. He isn't projected to start right now, but he's someone who could be a depth option right away and has at least put himself in a position to potentially make the team.
The Eagles lost some pieces this offseason, but it already looks like Roseman and the front office did it again. Philadelphia is trending in the right direction and we should see a lot of Campbell and Mukuba at the very least in 2025.