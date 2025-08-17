Eagles Rookie Emerging As Philly's Next Starter
The Philadelphia Eagles are just a few weeks away from kicking off their Super Bowl title defense and it seems like they may have found a new starter in the 2025 National Football League Draft.
With CJ Gardner-Johnson no longer with the franchise, the safety position has led to some questions for Philadelphia. The Eagles entered the 2024 season with questions. But, having Gardner-Johnson in town helped to solidify the spot. In general, the Eagles' secondary was lights-out last year. Now, with Gardner-Johnson gone, there's an opening and Andrew Mukaba is making his case for the job.
"Eagles: Rookie safety Andrew Mukuba made his case for cracking the starting lineup," ESPN's Tim McManus said. "The second-round pick out of Texas had an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery in the first half. The pick-six was off rookie QB Dillon Gabriel. Mukuba jumped in front of receiver Diontae Johnson to snag the pass and raced 75 yards down the right side for the score. Generating takeaways is nothing new for Mukuba, who led the SEC with five interceptions in 2024.
"Mukuba got off to a hot start this summer before being slowed by a shoulder injury. Now back in action, he has resumed his competition with third-year player Sydney Brown for the starting spot opposite Reed Blankenship. It has been pretty even to this point, but this performance could move the needle in Mukuba's favor."
Eagles rookie Andrew Mukuba could be Philly's next rookie star
Mukuba dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in camp but is back in the mix now and had an explosive second preseason game. The rookie safety had a 75-yard interception returned for a touchdown as well as a fumble recovery. Mukuba is the guy who could completely change the narrative at safety for Philadelphia. With Gardner-Johnson gone, Mukuba could be the guy to step up and play alongside Reed Blankenship in the starting lineup.
Last year, the Eagles struck gold by drafting Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell. They found two budding stars and fixed the cornerback position in the process. Now, Mukuba could be the next guy in line. He's not guaranteed a starting job, but he at least made his case on Saturday as the Eagles took on the Cleveland Browns.