49ers vs. Eagles Best Pick and Betting Prediction for the Spread and Point Total in the NFC Championship

The Eagles and 49ers will meet in Philadelphia and our betting analyst delivers two best picks for the NFC Championship.

The NFC championship game will take place on Sunday, with the Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, hosting the 49ers, the second seed, at 3 p.m. The Eagles have the advantage of an extra day of rest and playing in front of their home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. According to to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points and this point spread has remained unchanged throughout the week.

The Eagles have only lost five games since Week 10 of last season, with two of those losses occurring when Jalen Hurts was out of the starting lineup. The 49ers made it back to the NFC championship game for the third time in three seasons and will start rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The rookie signal-caller has yet to lose a game since becoming the starter in Week 13, and he already has secured two playoff wins, which ties for the most by a rookie passer. However, no quarterback has ever won three post-season games in their rookie year.

Here are the latest lines for the NFC Championship at DraftKings

49ers vs. Eagles Odds

Moneyline: 49ers (+120) | Eagles (-143)

Spread: 49ers +2.5 (+110) | Eagles -2.5 (-118)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 29, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET | Fox

49ers at Eagles Pick: Eagles -2.5 is the Best Bet

The 49ers have a strong passing attack, ranking second in the NFL with 7.7 yards per pass, but the Eagles have the best-passing defense in the league for this category, allowing only 5.4 yards per pass to their opponents.

The Eagles have a strong offense, ranking in the top 5 for points per play, yards per play, and points per game. However, the 49ers' defense is even stronger, ranking first and second in those categories. Last week, the Eagles running backs, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, had a good performance with 234 yards and two scores. But they will face a tougher challenge against the 49ers' defense, which is second in the NFL in opposing yards per rush. The matchup between the Eagles' rushing attack and the 49ers' rushing defense will likely be a crucial factor in determining the outcome of the game.

The 49ers have a much better record against the spread with a 13-6 ATS mark while the Eagles are 9-9. But the tables turn when it comes to the teams’ home and away splits, with Philadelphia covering at a remarkable 70% clip in front of the Philly faithful while San Francisco is just 3-4 ATS on the road.

The spread is favoring the Eagles by less than a field goal and considering this game is in Philadelphia, the sportsbooks are essentially signaling the 49ers would be a slight favorite if this game was on a neutral field (home teams typically always lay 3 points). While San Francisco is certainly elite on defense, the Eagles are the more well-rounded team on both sides of the ball. Even though Brock Purdy has looked poised throughout his rookie season, he’s played seven of his nine games at home. The real test for this year’s Mr. Irrelevant will come on the road in front of a rabid and rowdy Philadelphia crowd.

For these reasons, our best bet for the spread is taking the Eagles and laying the 2.5 points.

49ers at Eagles Pick: Under 46.5 points is Best Bet

The Eagles had an impressive defense during the regular season, allowing only 20.2 points per game and having the best mark in the league for passing yards allowed at 179.8 per game. They also had 27 takeaways and led the league in sacks with 70. Last week, the 49ers, who have the league's best defense in points per game, shut down the Cowboys' fourth-best offense, allowing only 12 points.

Based on these strong defensive performances, our analysts suggest betting on the point total remaining under 46.5.

Our betting analyst backed two bets for the NFC Championship:

1. Eagles -2.5

2. Under 46.5 points

How to bet on the NFC Championship

